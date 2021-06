Memorial Day weekend brought with it multiple deadly crashes in Wichita and surrounding towns, all at the start of the "100 Deadliest Days" of driving. "Looking at the KDOT crash statistics, it seems like just a few weeks ago, we were below where we were last year. And I just looked today, and the fatality rate in Kansas for this year is now 12% higher than it was a year ago. So that turned pretty quickly," said AAA Kansas Spokesman Shawn Steward.