TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU) is pleased to report assay results from its recently completed drill program on its flagship Opemiska Copper-Gold project in the Chibougamau-Chapais mining district. These drill results are from the Saddle Zone, represent the area between the Opemiska's Springer and Perry Mines. The Saddle Zone reflects new mineralization not contained in the Company's geological model, and the Company anticipates these results could consolidate the Springer and Perry pits into a single open pit design. Highlights include: