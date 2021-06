Further consolidation in NZD/USD is likely between 0.7180 and 0.7300 in the next weeks, noted UOB Group’s FX Strategists. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that NZD ‘could drift lower to 0.7235’. We added, ‘the major support at 0.7205 is not expected to come under threat’. While our view was not wrong, NZD came close to taking out 0.7205 as it dropped to 0.7210 before rebounding quickly. Downward pressure has waned and NZD is unlikely to weaken further. For today, NZD is more likely to consolidate and trade between 0.7215 and 0.7260.”