Spencer Davis ready for redemption in Charlotte return

Bow, NEW HAMPSHIRE – May 28, 2021 – Memorial Day Weekend is always a special time of year and Trans Am is marking it in 2021 with what is becoming a traditional trip to Connecticut, “The Constitution State,” on this most poignant of weekends. It’s the seventh decade of Trans Am Racing at Lime Rock Park and the weekend will make for the 30th year of events at the track. Trans Am first competed at Lime Rock in 1967 – the second season of the series and the beginning of its “Golden Years” – and seventy years of motorsports is being celebrated during the Trans Am Memorial Day Classic, May 28 – 31. SVRA joins the weekend with a huge line-up of modern and vintage race cars. It all makes for a top class fan experience over four days. We’re pleased to say fans are being welcomed to the track and the link to buy tickets is below.