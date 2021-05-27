Cancel
Somerset County, NJ

N.J. man killed in hit-and-run while walking to work, prosecutor says

By Noah Cohen
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
A 28-year-old Plainfield man was killed early Thursday in a hit-and-run as he walked to work in Somerset County, authorities said. Robert C. Cepeda was struck around 2 a.m. as he crossed Route 28 at the intersection with Chimney Rock Road in Bridgewater, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson. Emergency responders were unable to revive Cepeda, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor said.

