Dollar Tree sales, earnings top Street; confirms 600 new stores, 1,250 remodels

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDollar Tree reported sales and earnings that topped analysts’ estimates but provided guidance that fell short. Net income totaled $374.5 million, or $1.60 per share, up from $247.6 million, or $1.04 per share in the year-ago period. Analysts expected earnings per share of $1.42. Sales totaled $6.477 billion, also better...

chainstoreage.com
