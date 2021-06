TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- EY Canada and Easly (www.fundeasly.com) are working together to provide innovative Canadian companies with a comprehensive solution to optimize applications for the Federal government's Scientific Research & Experimental Development (SR&ED) and other investment tax credit (ITC) and grant programs. Companies that look to EY Canada to accurately and efficiently claim SR&ED and other ITCs and grants will now have on-demand access to non-dilutive financing from Easly, which allows swift and strategic investment in their growth.