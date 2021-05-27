BET Awards Announce 2021 Nominees List

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are quickly approaching, and this year's star-studded show is shaping up to be epic. Now in its eighth year, and hosted by Usher, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2020, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2021. Artists receiving multiple nominations include Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton, BTS, Cardi B, Chris Brown, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Future, Gabby Barrett, H.E.R., Harry Styles, Jhené Aiko, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Ozzy Osbourne, Pop Smoke, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, twenty one pilots and more.