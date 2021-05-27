newsbreak-logo
BET Awards Announce 2021 Nominees List

The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
 3 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby have a chance to win big at the 21st BET Awards!. On Thursday (May 27), BET announced its 2021 award show nominees with both rappers leading the pack with seven nominations each. This year's show is set to air live on June 27 at 8 PM ET with a fully vaccinated live audience.

The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club

The World's Most Dangerous Morning Show

 https://thebreakfastclub.iheart.com
