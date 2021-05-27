BET Awards Announce 2021 Nominees List

Without debate, Coi Leray is one of the biggest stars in music to have broken out this year. The 24-year-old budding superstar is presently working on her debut studio album, discovering her lane, and becoming one of the most popular women in hip-hop today. She's been unapologetic in her approach to social media, being herself and constantly peeling back layers of her personality for fans to fall in love with her all over again.