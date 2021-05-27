In the News: Danny Burstein Joins HBO's Lakers Drama, Brittney Mack to Host A.R.T.'s Spring Celebration
Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines. Danny Burstein Joins Ensemble of HBO L.A. Lakers Drama Series. Danny Burstein, a current Tony nominee for Moulin Rouge!, has joined the cast of the yet-untitled HBO sports drama series based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. Deadline reports that Burstein will play Vic Weiss, the manager and childhood best friend of UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian, played by Rory Cochrane. Previously announced cast members include Tony winner Tracy Letts, Tony-nominated and Pulitzer-winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis, Oscar winners Sally Field and Adrien Brody, and Tony nominee John C. Reilly. Max Borenstein pens the series and serves as executive producer.www.playbill.com