Read This Before Buying Rotisserie Chicken From The Store

Making homemade bread became a popular hobby for many people over the last year — so much so that it caused a shortage of flour and yeast. However, if you now find yourself lacking the time to bake up a few loaves for your morning toast, or are simply over the fad, there's an aisle full of it at your local grocery store, or even your closest Dollar Tree, to choose from. The shelves are piled high with several varieties of bread from white to whole wheat, rye to pumpernickel, and even gluten-free, most of which are sealed tight for freshness in plastic bags.