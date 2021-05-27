LiftKits4Less Partner with Sheldon Creed and GMS Racing

Charlotte, North Carolina – Leadership teams from both Okuma America Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC machine tools, controls and automation systems, and legendary NASCAR Championship-winning race team Richard Childress Racing (RCR), are pleased to announce a 20-year milestone in the formal business relationship between the two organizations. The business relationship began in 2001 based on a need that RCR had for high-precision machined parts for its race cars and engines. Five Okuma machines were installed in RCR’s Welcome, North Carolina, facility during the same year. As RCR’s need for more intricate and specialized car parts grew over the years, so did their fleet of Okuma machines which now includes 19 Okuma machines, 2 of which are original machines from the initial 2001 installation that are still operational on a daily basis.