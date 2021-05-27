Cancel
LiftKits4Less Partner with Sheldon Creed and GMS Racing

By Official Release
speedwaymedia.com
 8 days ago

STATESVILLE, N.C. (May 27, 2021) – GMS Racing officials announced today that LiftKits4Less.com will sponsor Sheldon Creed’s No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado for 12 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season beginning in Friday night’s event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “I’m extremely thankful to LiftKits4Less.com for coming on board with...

