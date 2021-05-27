newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady roasts Aaron Rodgers ahead of 'The Match'

By Mark Daniell
mitchelladvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to the next instalment of The Match, Tom Brady is proving he’s a ruthless Twitter troll who is ready to bury his opponents — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and golfer Bryson DeChambeau — both on and off the course. Brady will be teaming with PGA...

www.mitchelladvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tom Green
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Shailene Woodley
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roasts#Nfl Mvp#American Football#The Packers#Quarterback#Twitter#Green Bay Packers#Pga#Nfc Championship#The Tampa Buccaneers#The Nfl Mvp#Instagram A#Afc Championship#Zing Brady#Article Content Brady#Article Content Rodgers#The Game#Comebacks#Field#Golfer Bryson Dechambeau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Instagram
Related
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Tom Brady sounds off on 'serious' knee injury, future in NFL

Tom Brady added to his unrivaled NFL legacy by guiding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title in his first season with the franchise. Brady, 43, captured his seventh Super Bowl win and his first after leaving the New England Patriots following 20 seasons. Brady admitted during a...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

What Would Packers Receive for Trading Aaron Rodgers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What could the Green Bay Packers get in a trade for Aaron Rodgers?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tackled that question in a recent mailbag piece. Breer asked three NFL executives. One response:. Broncos get: QB Aaron Rodgers, 2022 fourth-round pick. Packers get: QB Drew Lock, DE...
NFLYardbarker

Aaron Rodgers has funny response to vicious trolling from Tom Brady

Tom Brady wasted no time talking trash to Aaron Rodgers after it was announced on Wednesday that the two quarterbacks will face one another in “The Match” this year. It probably took Rodgers a while to process it all, but he came up with the perfect response. This year’s installment...
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLmadison

Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau facing Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson in golf match sets off social media battle

HELENA, Mont. — The next edition of The Match will feature PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau along with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on Tuesday, July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 4 p.m. CDT, Turner Sports announced Wednesday.
NFLAPG of Wisconsin

LaFleur on Rodgers: 'We want him back in the worst way'

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur reiterated his hope that he'd get to continue working with Aaron Rodgers this season while offering no news on the quarterback's status. "I've got nothing new to update, and we still obviously feel the same way," LaFleur said Friday after the opening workout of the Packers' rookie minicamp.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Predicting the first loss on the Green Bay Packers schedule for 2021

Uncertainty surrounds Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entering this season. The Green Bay Packers will only go as far as Aaron Rodgers takes them this season. No NFL franchise has been noisier this offseason than the Packers. News of Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay has circulated since day one of the 2021 NFL Draft. While Rodgers is still employed by the Packers, it is hard to envision how bad things can get in Green Bay if he is not on the team. Assuming he plays one more year in Titletown, when could the Packers suffer their first loss?
NFLBleacher Report

Tom Brady Unscripted TV Series Teased by Fox at Upfront Presentation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady may be showing up on your televisions more outside of football season. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said at the company's upfront that an "unscripted project" is in the works with Brady, per Deadline's Peter White. White cited Game On!, of which Brady's Bucs...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Schedule Makers Have Telling Aaron Rodgers Admission

The NFL released its complete 2021 regular season schedule last week. The Green Bay Packers are among the teams with several primetime games. The Packers open the season with a 4:25 p.m. E.T. game against the Saints. Green Bay then takes on Detroit on Monday night in Week 2. In Week 3, the Packers will take on the 49ers in a Sunday Night Football clash.
NFLYardbarker

'Respect' issue reportedly at center of Aaron Rodgers-Packers rift

It seemed at one point like the issues between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have at least something to do with the star quarterback’s contract situation. The more we learn, however, the less believable that is. Peter King of NBC Sports spoke with Packers wide receiver Davante Adams...
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Packers sign former Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert on Monday in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers' future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles - the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft...
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Packers Sign QB Kurt Benkert Three Days After Acquiring Blake Bortles

It's still unclear if Aaron Rodgers will return when the team kicks off OTAs on May 24, but the Packers haven't wasted time adding depth to their quarterback room. Green Bay signed QB Kurt Benkert just three days after acquiring Blake Bortles. Additionally, the team is rumored to have worked out ex-Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly this weekend at rookie minicamp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
NFLYardbarker

NFL schedule maker discusses impact of Aaron Rodgers situation

The situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers made a challenging job even more so for NFL schedule makers this year, and we now have confirmation that the league is banking on Rodgers remaining in Green Bay and playing in 2021. NFL vice president of broadcast planning and scheduling Mike...