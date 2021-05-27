Cancel
Dell Technologies rides PC sales surge to strong Q1

By Larry Dignan
ZDNet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDell Technologies reported better-than-expected fiscal first quarter revenue as its PC unit saw strong demand. The company reported earnings of $938 million, or $1.13 a share, on revenue of $24.5 billion, up 12%. Non-GAAP earnings in the quarter were $2.13 a share. Wall Street was expecting first quarter revenue of...

www.zdnet.com
