The Hotchner Scene On Criminal Minds That Went Too Far

Author Stephen King has never shied away from embracing the darker side of the connection between creators and their fans, with his novel Misery being one of the most unsettling depictions of the dangers of delusion. With Lisey's Story, King once again created a disturbing character in Jim Dooley, a fan who won't let the death of his favorite author stop him from connecting with his legacy by any means necessary. For the Apple TV+ adaptation of the novel, Dane DeHaan embodies that darkness to deliver a chilling depiction of the villain. Lisey's Story premieres on Apple TV+ on June 4th.