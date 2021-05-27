New clashes as wildcat miners attack Indigenous in Brazil

Fed up with threats to lives and lands, Indigenous protesters are blockading roads and joining urban strikers across the country. Orlando Pito has been participating in a blockade on a highway in Southern Colombia’s Putamayo department for over three weeks now. “We are blocking the exportation of petroleum from the Amazon and the equipment needed to set up platforms for oil drilling, mining, and other forms of extractive exploitation,” says Pito, a leader of the Nasa community, one of a dozen or so Indigenous communities that have come together to construct the blockade in support of the largest protest the country has seen in decades. Colorfully tasseled baton in hand — the baton signifies his membership in the non-violent peacekeeping force known as the Indigenous Guard — he tells me they are prepared to stay until the “sun itself goes out in the sky” if need be.