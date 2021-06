Well, so far, so good if you’re a Tennessee Titans fan. Most of the news coming out of OTAs has been good, and that’s what you want to see as fans and as members of the media. There are no noticeable absences. The coaches, from what we can tell, seem relatively happy with what they’ve been seeing. Everybody’s thinking about getting better, and as good as this team has been after turning it on towards the end of the 201-2020 season, hope springs eternal.