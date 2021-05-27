Cancel
I-40 bridge closure: 'We intend to have a schedule for the bridge opening next week,' TDOT says

Southwest Times Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Department of Transportation said Thursday that it wants to release a timeline next week as to when exactly the Hernando de Soto Bridge could reopen. TDOT said in its daily news release on the bridge's condition that it had decided on a plan to fix the damaged section of the bridge support by adding additional steel plating to the damaged area and only removing a small portion of damage rather than replacing the entire damaged area, which was the other method of repair considered.

