Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to trigger and complete dorm events in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour heroes need a place to rest and relax when they’re not out attempting to save the world, fight a villain, or trying to help clean up the city in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero. Your characters will stay at a dorm, which you can visit at any time to check up on them, or visit another player’s dorm to clean up a mess their heroes left behind. After completing a commission, your hero will be resting here, and based on the comfort levels of the room, will increase their overall happiness. Another way you can increase a hero’s happiness is by trigging dorm events, and completing them earns you Furniture Points.

www.gamepur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Hero Academia#Heroes#Trigging Dorm Events#Happiness#Fight#Time#Furniture Items
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Fans Are Celebrating All Might's Glow Up

My Hero Academia fans are celebrating All Might's glow-up in the latest episodes of the anime. As the sparring match between U.A.'s Class 1-A and Class 1-B enters its final rounds, All Might appears in the stands alongside other U.A. instructors like Blood Hero: Vlad King and R-Rated Hero: Midnight - only now, Toshinori Yagi look a whole lot different! Gone are the slacker cargo pants and white tee-shirt, and in their place, All Might is sporting what looks like a tailored suit, making him look like every bit the celebrity teacher and mentor he now is!
Worldanimesuperhero.com

My Hero Academia World Heroes Mission Undergoing Dubbing Now

As of right now, My Hero Academia is well into its 5th season, and fans are all abuzz with all the various developments in the season, including how Class 1-A is stacking up against Class 1-B. However, that’s not the only adventures that the series is going to have this year. Because later on this Summer, a third movie in the franchise, My Hero Academia World Heroes Mission is coming to theaters. And for a while, it was unclear whether the movie would be only in Japan or released abroad. But now we know.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Artist Turns Winnie the Pooh Into a Buff Hero

My Hero Academia is living its best life right now, and the team behind the series is enjoying the ride. Creator Kohei Horikoshi is keeping himself busy with the manga while season five near the end of its first arc. Of course, all of his assistants are pitching in, and one of them has gifted fans with a true sight over on Twitter.
Comicsepicstream.com

Who is Lady Nagant in My Hero Academia?

A lot of My Hero Academia fans have been wondering, “who is the elite sniper who was hunting Deku at Chapter 311?” Is she someone fans should be worried about? Or will she be an asset to the team? What is her goal? For those who have not reached this part of the manga yet, please do read at your own risk.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Bakugo Trends as My Hero Academia Fans React to Season 5 Episode 9

There is little doubt that fans are currently hyped up after the release of My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 9. After all, the latest match between Class A and Class B almost resulted in a victory for the latter. However, Bakugo went out of his way for his team and fans couldn't stop gushing about the hero's efforts.
Comicsleedaily.com

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 9 “Early Bird” Updated News

The My Hero Academia season 5 is a fictional show was created by Bones and managed by Kenji Nagasaki, related to the original manga’s tale beginning from the first sections of the 21st volume. The tale of My Hero Academia is fixed in an environment where most of the civilized...
TV SeriesComicBook

My Hero Academia Highlights Bakugo's Insane Change

Bakugo has long been one of the most powerful students in Class 1-A, one of UA Academy's most prestigious classes, but he's always had trouble controlling his temper while firing off his insanely powerful Quirk. The latest episode of the fifth season of My Hero Academia however shows just how much the hot-tempered hero has changed thanks to the influence of both Deku and All Might, as he is able to work alongside his fellow team and discover that he must "save people to win, and win to save people," at the end of the day.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals the Name of All Might's Batmobile

My Hero Academia has revealed the name of All Might's Batmobile, aka "Hercules," the sweet ride that Toshinori Yagi has been riding in, as the final act of the series plays out. All Might has formed a squad of pro heroes (including Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist) to back up Izuku Midoriya on the hunt for All For One and Tomura Shigaraki - before the villains find and capture Deku. That kind of high-stakes cat-and-mouse game required a one-of-a-kind performance vehicle, and Hercules was just that. In fact, if not for the strength of that car, All Might not even be around anymore!
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Casts Light on Overhaul's Broken State

My Hero Academia is far different with the events that are taking place in the pages of its manga than in the episodes of its anime at present, with the former taking a far different turn while also taking the opportunity to re-introduce the big villain of the Shonen series' fourth season, Overhaul. Though Overhaul has fallen from grace severely since we last saw him in the anime, that doesn't mean that he won't have a significant role to play in the future of the series as Midoriya is now having to worry about a powerful new villain.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Art Remakes the Anime as a Cartoon Network Hit

My Hero Academia has come a long way since its debut, and the series has only grown in light of its hit anime. The TV series is thriving these days as season five moves through its first arc, and fans are glued to everything that's going on. Of course, this means the fandom is living with all sorts of online tributes, but one fan went the distance with their pro hero project.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals the Third One For All User's Face

My Hero Academia has done a lot of work to expand its world of quirks, and One For All has played a major role in that. The power has gone through several iterations since it joined with Izuku, and one of its biggest shifts can with the introduction of its predecessors. It took some time, but fans have been introduced to all of the former One For All users, and we just got a look at the third user's face.
ComicsInternational Business Times

'My Hero Academia' Chapter 313 Leaks, Spoilers: Lady Nagant's New Quirk

"My Hero Academia" Chapter 313 is releasing Sunday. The one-on-one battle between Deku and Lady Nagant seems to be continuing in the new chapter of "My Hero Academia." The leaks and spoilers for Chapter 313 are available online teasing Deku's strategy to capture Lady Nagant. The upcoming chapter is reportedly...
Comicsepicstream.com

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date and Time, Countdown

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The battle continues between Class 1-A and Class 1-B and it ends tonight! With things coming up with a surprising turn, make sure not to miss an episode as Season 5 Episode 10 of My Hero Academia continues to show why it is one of the household names in both manga and anime. Set your countdown with the release date and time now and catch the latest episode of the anime series to find out more.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Fans Just Discovered a Big Quirky Easter Egg

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest franchises in anime, and it never shies away from the chance to surprise fans with easter eggs. After all, creator Kohei Horikoshi is a big fan of hidden details. Now, it seems one huge nod has been found from a while back, and netizens are freaking out over the bit.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Art Imagines Deku as a Stunning Sci-Fi Villain

My Hero Academia hasn't been afraid to get dark when it needs to, with one of the shining spots of the Shonen series being the young inheritor of One For All in Midoriya, aka Deku, but one fan has imagined the possibility of the UA Academy protagonist as a terrifying villain with a technological makeover. With Deku having shown off the full force of his power against the villainous Overhaul in season four, the Joint Training Exercise Arc is once again going to focus on Izuku's strengths as he faces off against Class 1-B and the student Shinso.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Introduces a New One For All Quirk

My Hero Academia introduced a new One For All quirk with the cliffhanger from its newest chapter! My Hero Academia's Final Act is now in full swing as the fallout of the war between the heroes and the villains continues to reveal how that battle splintered society as a whole. It's a much different case for Izuku Midoriya as his role with One For All has morphed entirely now that the final battle against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki is so close. Now working closely with the all of the vestiges in his quirk, Izuku's getting stronger than ever.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Creator Shares Excitement For Venom: Let There Be Carnage

2021 is seeing My Hero Academia continue through the fifth season of its television series and a third feature-length film, but the Shonen creator Kohei Horikoshi has recently expressed his excitement for the symbiote sequel from Sony Pictures, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Introducing Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kassidy, who eventually becomes Carnage thanks to an interaction with Eddie Brock, it seems as though Horikoshi himself is most excited to see the red symbiote wearing serial killer who will be played by the famous duo from Natural Born Killers.