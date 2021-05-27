How to trigger and complete dorm events in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero
Your heroes need a place to rest and relax when they're not out attempting to save the world, fight a villain, or trying to help clean up the city in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero. Your characters will stay at a dorm, which you can visit at any time to check up on them, or visit another player's dorm to clean up a mess their heroes left behind. After completing a commission, your hero will be resting here, and based on the comfort levels of the room, will increase their overall happiness. Another way you can increase a hero's happiness is by trigging dorm events, and completing them earns you Furniture Points.