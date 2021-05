The only thing that's stopped West Virginia baseball so far at the Big 12 Tournament is the weather. It tried to do a number on the Mountaineers Thursday. The evening session of the event was postponed because of storms. That gave WVU and it's admittedly thin pitching staff a day off, which means relievers had a second straight day off following Jackson Wolf's complete-game victory in Wednesday's upset win against top-seeded and No. 2 ranked Texas. The No. 8 seed Mountaineers are still scheduled to play No. 4 seed Oklahoma State today. The game begins at 5 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.