Silvina Moschini, an Argentinian immigrant, became a serial entrepreneur after working in communications at Compaq (as the PR manager for the Latin America and Caribbean Region, then head of international public relations), Patagon (a Latin American dot com hub for financial services, which was sold to Banco Santander Central Hispano for $585 million), and Visa (VP of corporate communications based in the U.S.). After working at a freewheeling startup, she no longer was a fit for the more rigid corporate world and left Visa after a year.