Castlevania Studio Highlights Season Four's Biggest Skeletons

Castlevania's fourth and final season landed earlier this month, bringing to a close the story of Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard while also introducing some surprising skeletons along the way, and Powerhouse Animation has revealed new concept art for some of their biggest deceased denizens of the world of Dracula and the Belmont Clan. Though the world was free of Dracula's presence following the conclusion of the second season, it's clear that there were plenty of villains that were looking to take over his operation, with one of those being the most famous skeleton of them all in Death himself.