Report: Iran Ex-President Ahmadinejad Claims Terrorist IRGC Is Silencing Him

By John Hayward
Big Hollywood
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, disqualified from running in the June 18 presidential election along with almost all other prospective candidates, claimed on Wednesday the brutal Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) told him to “keep silent and cooperate” if he wanted to avoid losing more than just his presidential aspirations.

www.breitbart.com
