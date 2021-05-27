Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lions make adjustments to offseason workouts, see results in attendance

Detroit News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllen Park — Frustrated by the league's lack of a plan amidst surging COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan, the Detroit Lions veteran players issued a statement through the league's union last month indicating they wouldn't attend the voluntary portion of the team's offseason workouts. Yet on Thursday, 90%...

www.detroitnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Football Team#Team Player#Best Rookie#League Football#Detroit Lions#Workouts#Rookie Minicamp#Individual Teams#Field#The League#Mandatory Minicamp#Player Concerns#Otas#Organized Team Activities#Linebacker Jamie Collins#Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

How Did Detroit Lions Conduct Rookie Minicamp Without a Quarterback?

When the official roster was released by the Detroit Lions of the participants at this weekend's rookie minicamp, one position that was absent became quite noticeable. There was not a single quarterback listed among the list of participants, which begged the question: How do you conduct a minicamp without a quarterback?
NFLUSA Today

The Lions sign free agent safety Alijah Holder after tryout

At least one of the players who participated in the Detroit Lions rookie minicamp on a tryout basis has earned a contract with the team. Per his agent, David Canter, the Lions have signed free agent safety Alijah Holder. The third-year pro was one of five players working out with...
NFLCBS Sports

Lions' Charlie Taumoepeau: Signs deal with Detroit

Taumoepeau has signed a contract with the Lions, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Taumoepeau has spent time in the Cowboys and Colts organizations but is yet to make a regular-season appearance. Maybe his third time joining a blue and white NFL team will be the charm.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Lions will stay in Allen Park for training camp, no joint practices in 2021

All indications are that the NFL will get back to business as usual this fall and that means an opportunity for the Detroit Lions to host fans and/or traveling teams during training camp. While the Lions hosting fans is a real possibility, they won’t be traveling or partaking in any joint practices in 2021.
NFLpackersnews.com

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Fantasy Football Mock Draft 1.0

Free agency is over, the NFL Draft is done, and that means it’s time for the fantasy football mock draft season to begin. While the start of the regular season is still a long way away, it’s never too early to get ready to dominate your league. Winning in fantasy football is a year-long process, so it’s never too early to look at ADP trends and test out different draft strategies.
NFLchatsports.com

Monday open thread: Are the Lions better or worse than last season?

With rookie mini-camp completed, we are slowly starting to see the squad the Detroit Lions have put together. The coming weeks will be crucial for setting expectations and building a sense of excitement in general. For fans, one question will always be at the forefront of their minds: how good is this team?
NFLYardbarker

Seattle Seahawks schedule and 2021 season predictions

The Seattle Seahawks’ 2021 schedule officially released Wednesday, and the reigning NFC West champions will be one of the most fascinating contenders to follow through the new season. Of course, Seattle’s main storyline revolves around quarterback Russell Wilson and whether his offseason discontent with the organization will spill into the...
NFLYardbarker

Ranking the toughest opponents on the Falcons’ schedule

Nobody knows how any of these teams will look going into the individual matchups, but I think the Falcons have a pretty favorable schedule without considering their lack of home games. Besides divisional opponents, Atlanta doesn’t have a super tough gauntlet except for a few games. However, the Falcons were still a four-win team in 2020, so they shouldn’t have the edge over many of these teams on paper. I still believe in Arthur Smith and this offense, so I think they will be much improved in 2021. A lot can change between now and week one, and even more from week one until Atlanta sees some of these teams. Injuries, trades, and tons of other unknown factors will play into these games on both sides. For the sake of this exercise, I won’t be including division opponents, but I do think the NFC South as a whole will be pretty stacked in 2021 from top to bottom.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign TE following rookie camp

The Detroit Lions held their rookie minicamp this weekend and according to reports, there was a much different feel in Allen Park. Following Sunday’s practice, the Lions revealed they are signing TE Charlie Taumoepeau after his tryout with the team. Lions also are signing TE Charlie Taumoepeau after his tryout....
NFLPride Of Detroit

Sunday open thread: What Lions game are you looking forward to the most?

NFL schedule release week is always an exciting time during an offseason that has a lot of dry periods. It means that minicamps are near and also gives us a sense of what our plans are going to look like in the fall as degenerate fans. Whether there’s a big matchup that excites you, or a road trip you’d like to plan, or maybe a bye week vacation, there’s a little something for every fan when the schedule is released.
NFLchatsports.com

Detroit Lions: Will Jeff Okudah live up to his draft pick in 2021?

Jeff Okudah, Detroit Lions (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Back at the start of 2020, after the Detroit Lions traded star corner Darius Slay to the Eagles, the writing was on the wall. For months we knew that with the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Detroit was destined to select Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah. He was expected to step right into a starting role and contribute from day one.
NFLMacomb Daily

Lions sign two players after tryouts during rookie minicamp

The Detroit Lions continue to add depth to their tight ends room, signing Charlie Taumoepeau after his tryout during rookie minicamp. In 2020, the 23-year-old tight end spent time with three different organizations, as he was part of the Colts, Cowboys and 49ers. At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Taumoepeau can create...
NFLchatsports.com

Lions rookie DTs Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike form quick bond

The NFL relaxed its uniform restrictions this offseason, allowing running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, linebackers and defensive backs to be able to wear any number between 1-49. But the biggest men on the field, the offensive and defensive linemen, they're out of luck. That's unfortunate for Alim McNeill, Detroit's...