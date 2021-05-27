Cancel
Florida State

Leave It to Florida Republicans to Make Tech Bros Look Like the Good Guys

By Emily Alford
Jezebel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, well, well, if it isn’t Republicans being Constitution-misunderstanding commies yet again: Big tech is suing the state of Florida for trying to fine social media platforms that permanently ban political candidates, arguing the state’s pretty transparent push for “free speech” actually infringes on the constitutional rights of giant corporations, rights many Republicans have been saying for decades are among the most important in the land.

jezebel.com
