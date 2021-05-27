Leave It to Florida Republicans to Make Tech Bros Look Like the Good Guys

Regarding “It’s our vaccination rate that counts,” (A12, May 20): Your editorial was right on the money: “Instead of doing everything he can to urge Texans to get vaccinated, (Gov. Greg Abbott is) taking another opportunity to perpetuate Trump’s dangerous narrative that local officials are overreaching and overreacting by merely requiring masks.” But why in God’s name would you give voice on the same page to someone from Indiana in the letters section who thinks he can read my mind: “These masks have become something much more than a buffer against a horrible disease. They’ve emerged as a badge of honor like solar panels, electric cars and composting.” Seems it never occurred to him that my niece might have two kids with cystic fibrosis for whom a COVID infection would likely be a death sentence. And yes, I will “hail President Joe Biden for conquering the pandemic.” For one thing, he got vaccinated in public on TV rather than doing it secretly and refusing to be photographed like the cowardly former guy.