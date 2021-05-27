newsbreak-logo
Georgia football kickoff times set for UAB, South Carolina games

By From Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhEeW_0aDrd8Fj00
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart does an interview after a victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

Georgia’s second and third football games this fall – the home opener versus UAB on Sept. 11 and the Southeastern Conference opener against South Carolina on Sept. 18 – were among an early round of selections made Thursday for the ESPN networks, according to an announcement by the league office.

The Bulldogs’ contest in Athens against the Blazers during the second week of the season will be slated for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The following Saturday, Georgia will play host to the Gamecocks at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Kickoff times and networks had already been announced for the Bulldogs’ season opener versus Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte on Sept. 4 and for Georgia’s annual showdown with Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., on Oct. 30. The Georgia-Clemson game will be at 7:30 p.m. on ABC while the Georgia-Florida matchup will be at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Kickoff times and networks were announced for the first three weeks of the season and selected games were announced for three other Saturdays later in the year. For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

Following a 2020 season that featured all SEC teams playing a 10-game conference-only regular season, the league will resume its 12-game regular season schedule in 2021, featuring eight SEC games and four non-conference games before the postseason. The SEC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 4 p.m. on CBS.

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
2K+
Followers
260
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

