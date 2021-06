VAN: 2-1-1 (0-0-1 on the road) MIN: 0-4-0 (0-2-0 at home) It’s hard to envision a worse start to the season than Minnesota United have had thus far. Two road games, two home games, a -7 goal differential and not a point to show for it. The Loons find themselves in the basement of the Western Conference heading into a home-and-home double-game week with Vancouver Whitecaps FC up first on Wednesday. Against Colorado over the weekend, MNUFC shifted into a 4-3-3 that helped them hold the advantage in the midfield in the first half and resulted in a 2-0 lead going into the half. But they ran out of gas in the second half and gave up three goals in the span of 25 minutes. To get a result, they’ll need to double down on that first half intensity and keep it up for the whole 90 against a Whitecaps team that fought Toronto FC to a 2-2 draw in their only road game so far.