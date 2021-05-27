People on the Move
Senior Director of Development at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (Nashville, TN) Ben Hall has been promoted to Senior Director of Development. A 12-year museum veteran, Hall’s expanded role includes the oversight of diverse fundraising initiatives. They include the museum’s annual fund, major gifts program, planned giving, corporate philanthropy and sponsorships, government contributions, membership and special campaigns. He also manages Country Music Hall of Fame member relations on behalf of the museum.www.bizjournals.com