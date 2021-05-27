People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSenior Director of Development at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (Nashville, TN) Ben Hall has been promoted to Senior Director of Development. A 12-year museum veteran, Hall’s expanded role includes the oversight of diverse fundraising initiatives. They include the museum’s annual fund, major gifts program, planned giving, corporate philanthropy and sponsorships, government contributions, membership and special campaigns. He also manages Country Music Hall of Fame member relations on behalf of the museum.

Nashville, TNNashville Post

Bradley names new Nashville leader

Attorney Lauren Jacques is the new managing partner of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings’ Nashville office. She succeeds Lela Hollabaugh, who oversaw the Nashville office since 2015 and is staying on as a litigation partner. Jacques first joined Bradley in 2011, after graduating from Vanderbilt Law School, and was named a partner in 2019. Her practice is focused on health care transactions and health care regulatory matters. She has served on the planning committee for the Nashville Council of Health Care Attorneys and the board of local nonprofit The New Beginnings Center.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Fisk lands $2.5M gift for social justice program

Fisk University officials on Monday said they have secured the largest single gift from a Nashville family in the school’s history. Amy Garrison and Frank Garrison, who are both Vanderbilt University graduates and have backed a Vanderbilt Law School fund for students looking to work in social justice and public interest careers, are giving Fisk $2.5 million to set up a scholarship fund and an endowed chair in recognition of Diane Nash at Fisk’s John Lewis Center for Social Justice.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Appalachian News-Express

Walters vying for pageant crown

Matalyn Walters, the daughter of Jack and Jessica Walters of Pikeville, will be representing the state of Kentucky at the 9th Annual America’s Majestic Miss National Scholarship Pageant held in Nashville, Tennessee. This pageant, according to a statement, is designed to help young women showcase their talents and skills and...
Davidson County, TNNashville Post

Permit Patrol: 17 May 2021

A permit valued at about $47.8 million has been issued to allow for the construction of Vanderbilt University’s graduate and professional student "housing village" planned for Midtown, with work now underway and expected to be completed by the middle of 2023. The issuing of the permit comes after the recent...
Nashville, TNshoppingcenterbusiness.com

Continental Realty Acquires 111 Broadway in Downtown Nashville for $36 Million

Nashville, Tenn. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has acquired 111 Broadway, a 50,303-square-foot, mixed-use property in downtown Nashville. Tower Investments Inc. sold the property for $36 million. The four-tenant building is 100 percent leased to tenants including Rock Bottom Brewery, Wyndham-Margaritaville Vacation Club, Glen Campbell Museum and Platinum Cos. Constructed in 1930, the three-story property has been renovated over the past five years, including improvements to the roof, windows, exterior and elevator systems.
Davidson County, TNnashvillelifestyles.com

Spring of New Beginnings

Spring is here, and new beginnings are just around the corner, with Jones communities popping up all around the Middle Tennessee area. If you’re in the market for a new house, the Jones Company is ready to accommodate your needs, with customizable homes starting in the $300,000 range. Welcome Home.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one […] The post Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Historic east side building could land brewery

A brewery seemingly is planned for East Nashville’s historic McGavock House building. Local investor Elliott Kyle told the Post Monday he and his investors (who are going unnamed) are not ready to disclose details regarding the project. However, a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department and requesting a rezoning for the Cleveland Park site references “a brewery and outdoor seating.”
Tennessee Statebizjournals

More Whataburger locations headed for Middle Tennessee

Whataburger is bringing two more restaurants to the Nashville area. The San Antonio-based restaurant has signed a lease in Mt. Juliet at the corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads, according to The Tennessean. Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties, who owns the site, confirmed Whataburger will operate in a...
Nashville, TNbelmont.edu

Lashlee-Adams, Jenkins Present at TN SHRM Strategic Leadership Conference

Belmont Center for Executive Education Executive Director Dr. Melanie Lashlee-Adams and Senior Manager of Programs and Marketing Bobbie Jo Jenkins presented the Center’s COVID Transitions report during the annual Tennessee Society of Human Resource Management’s Strategic Leadership Conference. The Belmont Center for Executive Education sought to assist partner organizations in...
Nashville, TNfox17.com

Nominations open for veterans, first responders to be recognized at Sounds games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Hometown Hero program is making a comeback at Nashville Sounds games!. This season during select home games at First Horizon Park, the Sounds and the MTSU Daniels Center will honor veterans, active members of the armed forces, paramedics, EMTs, police officers and firefighters. Nominations for heroes are now open at this link.
Nashville, TNWTVF

The Sami Cone Show: May 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The May 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show is getting you ready for a healthy summer filled with family fun. We start by sharing about Nashville summer freebies and how to plan for summer expenses. Then we learn how to boost metabolism in our 40’s and 50’s. We’re also previewing the first large-scale arts event to return to Nashville. And I talk with TV personality and author, Chrys Howard, about being a Rockstar Grandparent.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee

The summer months in Tennessee promise endless opportunities for fun, from festivals and cook-outs to patio dining and live music shows. Of course, one of the most popular is the Bonnaroo music festival. Known to rival Coachella in California, Bonnaroo began in 2002 and has since expanded into what is now a 700-acre grand event. […] The post See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tennessee Statefox17.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Nashville, TNWSMV

Fisk receives $2.5 million gift to honor Diane Nash, create endowed scholarship fund

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Fisk University announced on Monday the single largest gift from a Nashville family since the school’s inception in 1866. The $2.5 million gift from Amy and Frank Garrison will be utilized for both the establishment of an Endowed Chair in recognition of Diane Nash at Fisk’s John Lewis Center for Social Justice as well as an endowed scholarship fund.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Community Impact Nashville

Big Bad Breakfast now open in Franklin

Big Bad Breakfast opened in early May at 1201 Liberty Pike, Ste. 101, Franklin, at the Liberty Station building. The restaurant, which also operates a location in Nashville, offers breakfast and lunch, serving signature dishes such as shrimp and grits, house-cured Tabasco brown sugar bacon, chicken and waffles, biscuits and breakfast skillets.