Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Independent Wins Journalism Awards

By Staff
Posted by 
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30H0Jx_0aDrcYlV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k88NI_0aDrcYlV00

The Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) has chosen New Haven Independent reporters for 23 awards for stories reported in 2020.

The New England Newspaper & Press Association awarded another eight to the Independent in its 2020 contest.

SPJ announced the winners of its annual “Excellence in Journalism” Contest on Thursday.

It chose New Haven Independent reporter Christopher Peak as the winner of its First Amendment Award for a story entitled, “FOI commission: Schools Can’t Use Students As Shield.” Chris has since moved on to a position as an investigative reporter with American Public Media.

The Independent also won the following SPJ awards in the hyperlocal media division:

• Breaking news, first place: “5,000 march for racial justice,” Thomas Breen, Maya McFadden, Courtney Luciana, Sam Gurwitt

• Courts/Crime, first place: “Federal gun strategy goes on trial,” Christopher Peak

• Courts/crime, second place: “Best friends murdered, 5 years apart,” Sam Gurwitt

• Covid-investigative, first place: “City COVID rent fund so far pays out … $0,” Thomas Breen

• Covid-investigative, second place: “Debt collector dogs ‘free’ COVID testee,” Thomas Breen

• Covid-news, third place: “After ICU shift, coming home to family,” Emily Hays

• Editorial cartoon, first place: Ted Littleford

• Education reporting, first place: “Remote students double as ‘3rd parents,’ Emily Hays

• Education reporting, third place: “Slave play prompts parent outrage,” Sam Gurwitt

• Feature story, first place: “ShopRite workers shop…at food pantry,” Sam Gurwitt

• Feature story, second place: “Crime scene team draws viewers, critic,” Ko Lyn Cheang

• General column, second place: “Burial in the age of COVID-19,” Paul Bass

• General column, third place: “Is this what disaster looks like?” Sam Gurwitt

• Government, first place: “Pensioners drank too much COLA,” Sam Gurwitt

• Government, third place: “Voters sent different voters’ ballots,” Paul Bass

• In-depth, first place: “Mandy’s 2020 buying spree tops $37M,“Thomas Breen

• In-depth, second place: “Hamden ‘scoops & tosses, $25M,” Sam Gurwitt

• Investigative, first place: “Charmed scofflaw faces day of reckoning,” Sam Gurwitt

• Investigative, second place: “Students say Amistad faked suspension stats,” Christopher Peak

• Investigative, third place: “QAnon cop broadcasts conspiracies; New Haven Independent; Paul Bass, Nora Grace-Flood, Ko Lyn Cheang, Thomas Breen

• Local reporting, first place: “Amid ‘moratorium,’ 31 eviction cases filed,” Thomas Breen

• Local reporting, third place: “They can fight. Can they function?” Sam Gurwitt

NENPA

Christopher Peak also competed in the New England Newspaper & Press Association’s 2020 New England Better Newspaper Competition. He came away with the following awards in the News Services and Online News Sites division:

• First place, spot news story

• First place, right to know

• First place, reporting on religious issues

• First place, crime and courts reporting

• Second place, best solutions journalism project

• Second place, social issues feature story

• Third place, racial or ethnic issue coverage

• Third place, education reporting

New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
City
Hamden, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solutions Journalism#Independent Media#Independent Journalists#Independent Schools#Investigative Reporting#Spj#American Public Media#Cola#Hamden Scoops Tosses#Amistad#The News Services#Online News Sites#Emily Hays Education#Awards#Education Reporting#Critic#Chosen#Foi Commission#Breaking News#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Related
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Indigenous Writers Form The Backbone At A&I “Big Read”

“I am welcoming you from my home on Quinnipiac land,” said Elizabeth Nearing on behalf of the International Festival of Arts and Ideas. The greeting, which has become standard in meetings all over town, took on added meaning with the festival’s presentation, “Indigenous Writers of Connecticut,” part of the National Endowment of the Arts’s Big Read, and held in partnership with the New Haven Museum.
Hamden, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Morton Resigns To Answer National Guard’s Call

Walter L. Morton IV, a rising millennial star in Hamden’s civic life, is resigning from the Board of Education to deploy overseas with the National Guard. Morton, who grew up in the town, chairs the board’s Personnel and Finance Committee. He plays a leading role in the Urban League of Southern Connecticut Young Professionals (ULSCYP) and served as the town’s director of legislative affairs. He was also active in Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.
Hamden, CTNew Haven Register

Singer, former cop seeks Hamden Legislative Council seat as Republican

HAMDEN — He used to be a police detective. Now he’s a singer. And come November, Republican Nick D’Amato hopes to be the District 2 representative on Hamden’s Legislative Council. He’s likely to face Democrat Jeron Alston, the council’s newest member. Alston, who was not available for an interview but...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Where’s The Principal Posting ?

(Opinion) “When can we expect the Principalship of the Barack Obama Magnet University School to be posted and the search and screen process to begin?”. This was the question asked at the May 10 meeting of the New Haven Board of Education. The question was a moot one, because that very same day the interview process of candidates for that position had begun. Yet the question deserves an answer.
New Haven County, CTNew Haven Register

Education Secretary Cardona encourages UConn grads in speech

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona praised new University of Connecticut graduates on Saturday for their work in helping to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and urged them to use their uniqueness as their “superpower” to accomplish their career and life goals. Cardona, Connecticut's former education commissioner...