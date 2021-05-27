Independent Wins Journalism Awards

The Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) has chosen New Haven Independent reporters for 23 awards for stories reported in 2020.

The New England Newspaper & Press Association awarded another eight to the Independent in its 2020 contest.

SPJ announced the winners of its annual “Excellence in Journalism” Contest on Thursday.

It chose New Haven Independent reporter Christopher Peak as the winner of its First Amendment Award for a story entitled, “FOI commission: Schools Can’t Use Students As Shield.” Chris has since moved on to a position as an investigative reporter with American Public Media.

The Independent also won the following SPJ awards in the hyperlocal media division:

• Breaking news, first place: “5,000 march for racial justice,” Thomas Breen, Maya McFadden, Courtney Luciana, Sam Gurwitt

• Courts/Crime, first place: “Federal gun strategy goes on trial,” Christopher Peak

• Courts/crime, second place: “Best friends murdered, 5 years apart,” Sam Gurwitt

• Covid-investigative, first place: “City COVID rent fund so far pays out … $0,” Thomas Breen

• Covid-investigative, second place: “Debt collector dogs ‘free’ COVID testee,” Thomas Breen

• Covid-news, third place: “After ICU shift, coming home to family,” Emily Hays

• Editorial cartoon, first place: Ted Littleford

• Education reporting, first place: “Remote students double as ‘3rd parents,’ Emily Hays

• Education reporting, third place: “Slave play prompts parent outrage,” Sam Gurwitt

• Feature story, first place: “ShopRite workers shop…at food pantry,” Sam Gurwitt

• Feature story, second place: “Crime scene team draws viewers, critic,” Ko Lyn Cheang

• General column, second place: “Burial in the age of COVID-19,” Paul Bass

• General column, third place: “Is this what disaster looks like?” Sam Gurwitt

• Government, first place: “Pensioners drank too much COLA,” Sam Gurwitt

• Government, third place: “Voters sent different voters’ ballots,” Paul Bass

• In-depth, first place: “Mandy’s 2020 buying spree tops $37M,“Thomas Breen

• In-depth, second place: “Hamden ‘scoops & tosses, $25M,” Sam Gurwitt

• Investigative, first place: “Charmed scofflaw faces day of reckoning,” Sam Gurwitt

• Investigative, second place: “Students say Amistad faked suspension stats,” Christopher Peak

• Investigative, third place: “QAnon cop broadcasts conspiracies; New Haven Independent; Paul Bass, Nora Grace-Flood, Ko Lyn Cheang, Thomas Breen

• Local reporting, first place: “Amid ‘moratorium,’ 31 eviction cases filed,” Thomas Breen

• Local reporting, third place: “They can fight. Can they function?” Sam Gurwitt

NENPA

Christopher Peak also competed in the New England Newspaper & Press Association’s 2020 New England Better Newspaper Competition. He came away with the following awards in the News Services and Online News Sites division:

• First place, spot news story

• First place, right to know

• First place, reporting on religious issues

• First place, crime and courts reporting

• Second place, best solutions journalism project

• Second place, social issues feature story

• Third place, racial or ethnic issue coverage

• Third place, education reporting