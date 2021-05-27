Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Author Steven Rogers speaks about the root cause of racial division

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll this week, we've been showing you the aftermath following the murder of George Floyd. Los Angeles responded in a variety of ways: peaceful protests, instances of looting, and deep conversations about the racial divide. Those divisions prompted retired Harvard business school professor Steven Rogers to write a book called “A Letter to my White Friends and Colleagues: What you can do right now to help the Black community." It was published on May 25th, one year to the day of George Floyd’s death. Rogers joins FOX 11 to talk about the root cause of our divisions.

