Kaley Daeger
Senior Director of Information and Technology Business Solutions at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (Nashville, TN) Kaley Daeger has been promoted to Senior Director of Information and Technology Business Solutions. She has been with the museum since 2012 and earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s of library and information studies degree, with a certificate in Information Architecture, from Florida State University. She and her team now guide the selection and implementation of institution-wide business applications and reporting systems.www.bizjournals.com