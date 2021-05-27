Michael Gray
Executive Senior Director of Editorial and Interpretation at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (Nashville, TN) Michael Gray has been named Executive Senior Director of Editorial and Interpretation. In his new role, Gray heads the editorial team and directs major exhibitions, recorded music releases and other special initiatives. During his 19-year tenure, Gray has curated some of the museum’s most significant exhibitions. He won a Grammy for Best Historical Album as co-producer of the CD/LP that accompanied the exhibit Night Train to Nashville: Music City Rhythm & Blues 1945-70.www.bizjournals.com