Nashville, TN

Michael Gray

bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutive Senior Director of Editorial and Interpretation at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (Nashville, TN) Michael Gray has been named Executive Senior Director of Editorial and Interpretation. In his new role, Gray heads the editorial team and directs major exhibitions, recorded music releases and other special initiatives. During his 19-year tenure, Gray has curated some of the museum’s most significant exhibitions. He won a Grammy for Best Historical Album as co-producer of the CD/LP that accompanied the exhibit Night Train to Nashville: Music City Rhythm & Blues 1945-70.

www.bizjournals.com
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Alan Jackson: From the Mailroom to Superstardom

Alan Jackson has been “keeping it country” for more than 30 years, and he shows no signs of letting up on that path. Signifying that you can’t pull the stops on a hard working country man, Jackson is back at it, releasing his first new studio album in six years on May 14th. And like the tall, lanky star himself, the album, titled Where Have You Gone, comes in a big package, loaded with 21 songs, 15 of those from his own pen.
Nashville, TNthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: The Steel Woods, “Baby Slow Down”

In Their Words: “‘Baby Slow Down’ is a song written from the perspective of a mother whose child has lost his or her way. She can see the path of the thing she loves most is getting rocky, so to speak, and knows she must intervene. Rowdy would tell the story of the car wreck he had one night headed home from a show the two of us had played about an hour outside of Nashville. It had been snowing and the roads were slick so when his mom told him, ‘baby, slow down’ the following day, he said, ‘I wasn’t even speeding,’ to which she replied, ‘No, in life, in everything, just slow down.’ I think too many times parents can see their kids heading down a path of destruction and never say anything in fear of rejection and resentment. I, for one, am glad that’s not the kind of parents I had, and I know Rowdy would say the same for his.” — Wes Bayliss, The Steel Woods.
Tennessee State
Only In Tennessee

See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee

The summer months in Tennessee promise endless opportunities for fun, from festivals and cook-outs to patio dining and live music shows. Of course, one of the most popular is the Bonnaroo music festival. Known to rival Coachella in California, Bonnaroo began in 2002 and has since expanded into what is now a 700-acre grand event. […] The post See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Nashville, TNshoppingcenterbusiness.com

Continental Realty Acquires 111 Broadway in Downtown Nashville for $36 Million

Nashville, Tenn. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has acquired 111 Broadway, a 50,303-square-foot, mixed-use property in downtown Nashville. Tower Investments Inc. sold the property for $36 million. The four-tenant building is 100 percent leased to tenants including Rock Bottom Brewery, Wyndham-Margaritaville Vacation Club, Glen Campbell Museum and Platinum Cos. Constructed in 1930, the three-story property has been renovated over the past five years, including improvements to the roof, windows, exterior and elevator systems.
Kentucky State
Appalachian News-Express

Walters vying for pageant crown

Matalyn Walters, the daughter of Jack and Jessica Walters of Pikeville, will be representing the state of Kentucky at the 9th Annual America’s Majestic Miss National Scholarship Pageant held in Nashville, Tennessee. This pageant, according to a statement, is designed to help young women showcase their talents and skills and...
Nashville, TN
Taste of Country

‘We’re Back, Nashville!': Eric Church, Larkin Poe + More Tribute ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons at the Grand Ole Opry

"Zoom just doesn't cut it." Even if you were masked (now "welcome, not required" at the Grand Ole Opry House, as signs outside the historic Nashville venue inform concertgoers) during Sunday night's (May 16) tribute to ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, those words from the show's bandleader and musical director Martin Guigui rang true. Seeing live music in person with other fans on the same weekend COVID-19-imposed mask mandates, capacity limits and other restrictions lifted in Nashville made for an emotional moment.
Tennessee State

More Whataburger locations headed for Middle Tennessee

Whataburger is bringing two more restaurants to the Nashville area. The San Antonio-based restaurant has signed a lease in Mt. Juliet at the corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads, according to The Tennessean. Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties, who owns the site, confirmed Whataburger will operate in a...
Nashville, TNwkml.com

Maren Morris Joins Husband Ryan Hurd On His Opry Debut

Maren Morris was right by her husband Ryan Hurd’s side (along with their baby boy Hayes) when Hurd made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday night (5/15) in Nashville. Ryan posted several pictures of the event to Instagram on Sunday (5/16). He wrote, “Smiled all night and I’m still coming down. Opry Debut with a full house. Not sure how you are supposed to feel after something like that, not sure I can describe it, but it’s mostly gratitude to everyone who was there or had a hand in me stepping into that circle for the first time. Thank you to my wife most of all, who stepped on stage to be there with me. Love to each and every one of you.”
Franklin, TN
Community Impact Nashville

Big Bad Breakfast now open in Franklin

Big Bad Breakfast opened in early May at 1201 Liberty Pike, Ste. 101, Franklin, at the Liberty Station building. The restaurant, which also operates a location in Nashville, offers breakfast and lunch, serving signature dishes such as shrimp and grits, house-cured Tabasco brown sugar bacon, chicken and waffles, biscuits and breakfast skillets.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Ashley McBryde Plots Massive This Town Talks Tour

Ashley McBryde is headed back to the road, as the “One Night Standards” hit maker and self-professed live-performance junkie plots her This Town Talks Tour. A lengthy theater and club run with 37 dates in total, McBryde’s onstage return will kick off June 12 in Roanoke, Virginia, and stretches clear into next year. She’ll wrap things up in Cleveland, Ohio, on January 15 — but not before her first headlining gigs at Nashville’s famous Ryman Auditorium (two nights), plus stops at New York City’s Irving Plaza, The Wiltern in Los Angeles and more. Supporting acts include Morgan Wade, Priscilla Block, Adam Hambrick and Ray Fulcher.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Jordan Davis and Wife Expecting Second Child

Jordan Davis and his wife have announced they are adding another child to their family — and it’s a boy! In a photo posted to social media Monday morning, Davis can be seen with his little family, which includes his wife Kristen and their 1-year-old daughter Eloise, holding a sign that says, “It’s a boy!” Davis wrote in the caption that he can now be added to the long list of artists welcoming children during the pandemic.
Tennessee State

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Tennessee State

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Tennessee State

CASA of Tennessee Heartland sets scavenger hunt Saturday

CASA (Court appointed special advocates) of Tennessee Heartland will host a Summer Kickoff Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, around downtown Maryville. Participants will be given a bag and a passport at the start of the event to collect their clues, stickers and goodies....