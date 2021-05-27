Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

New Inspection Procedures for Complaints Related to Residential Air-conditioning Systems

Posted by 
Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ayR7_0aDrcFEw00

AUSTIN, TX – As the Austin temperatures begin to rise, Austin Code would like to remind the public that there are new inspection procedures for air-conditioning systems.

“Hot, humid summers and poor ventilation can lead to dangerous conditions,” said Interim Assistant Director Daniel Word. “Those conditions can also lead to mold growth which is harmful for residents with underlying respiratory conditions. For these reasons, Austin Code is implementing specific inspection procedures for A/C units.”

The procedures outline how to determine if the A/C unit is up to property maintenance standards. An inspector can make the determination by visually inspecting, recording a temperature reading and checking if the system has the proper installation permits.

Neither the International Building Code (IBC) nor the International Residential Code (IRC) require a dwelling to be air-conditioned. The International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC) states that if there is an A/C unit in a dwelling, the mechanical appliance needs to be properly installed and maintained in safe working condition and capable of performing the intended function. While the IPMC requires that heating facilities maintain a room temperature of 68°F, there is no similar temperature specification for A/C units.

Code inspectors are to document all findings and issue a Notice of Violation (NOV) if conditions are non-compliant. These procedures are applicable only to central air conditioning systems for residential dwellings units and not for window units or mini-splits.

If tenants are experiencing issues with their A/C system, they should report the issue to their landlord. If the issue is not resolved, we encourage tenants to report a potential code violation by calling Austin 3-1-1.

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

23
Followers
346
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin (US: /ˈɔːstən/, UK: /ˈɒstɪn, ˈɔːstɪn/) It is the southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning Systems#Central Air Conditioning#Temperature#Air Conditioning Units#Residential Property#Public Property#Interim#Ipmc#Ibc#Heating Facilities#Code Inspectors#A C Units#Unit#Respiratory Conditions#Tenants#Mold Growth#Safe Working Condition#Dangerous Conditions#Irc#Nov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Law EnforcementPosted by
Austin, Texas

144th Reimagined APD Cadet Class Now Underway

(Pictured left to right) Officer Dean Tran, Dr. Anne Kringen, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk, Assistant City Manager Rey Arellano, Commander Catherine Johnson and Interim Chief of Police Joseph Chacon alongside new cadets. One hundred recruits started their journey toward becoming police officers Monday as the Austin Police Department kicked...
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin, Texas

Requirements for Landlords Issuing Notices to Vacate

Landlords intending to issue a Notice to Vacate to tenants with 5 months or more of owed rent can register with the City of Austin’s RENT Program. Austin, TX – Beginning June 1, 2021, landlords who intend to issue a Notice to Vacate to tenants who owe five (5) or more months of rent payments can submit proof to a presiding judge indicating they have registered with the City of Austin’s RENT program or another rental assistance program. In accordance with Mayoral Order No. 20210527-030 (PDF), landlords are no longer prohibited from issuing a Notice to Vacate if their tenant has unpaid rent and has exhausted all available rental assistance remedies. Landlords wishing to comply with the order through the City of Austin’s RENT Assistance Program must first:
RestaurantsPosted by
Austin, Texas

Community Meeting: Zilker Café Conditional Use Permit

The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) invites community members to participate in a virtual meeting on the Zilker Café Conditional Use Permit (CUP) on June 17, 2021. This meeting will inform community members about the Conditional Use Permit to amend the zoning of Zilker Café in order to allow for the sale of wine and beer.
Public HealthPosted by
Austin, Texas

Special Events Permitting for COVID-19 Updated to Coordinate with Latest Health Authority Recommendations

City now easing regulations for COVID safety for special events permit applicants. The April 2021 version of Bringing Events Back: Austin Travis County COVID-19 Safety Guide for Venues and Special Events has been updated to match May 2021 health conditions. The guidance, which outlines COVID-19 health and safety considerations, are recommendations only.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin, Texas

2021 Memorial Day No Refusal Initiative

The Austin Police Department will conduct a DWI Enforcement Initiative that will coincide with the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. This initiative will be in effect each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Thursday, May 27 thru Monday, May 31, 2021. This initiative is an effort to enforce...
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin, Texas

Austin Water Expands Affordability Initiatives to include Multi-Family Customer Assistance

Financial assistance now offered to renters without a dedicated water meter and account. AUSTIN – Building on an increasing portfolio of affordability measures, Austin Water announced that effective immediately, low income and vulnerable Austinites living in apartments and other multi-family dwellings will see a new credit on their monthly utility bill. The credit is designed to offset a portion of their monthly water and wastewater services. Eligible participants will automatically receive a maximum $200 a year credit, which will appear on monthly billing statements as the Austin Water Multi-Family CAP Program Discount.
TennisPosted by
Austin, Texas

City of Austin Memorial Day Closures 2021

Some City administrative offices and public facilities will close for the Memorial Day holiday, Monday, May 31, 2021. All Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) trash, recycling and compost collections will be unaffected for the Memorial Day holiday. For the most up-to-date information on all your ARR collections, download the Austin Recycles App for your Apple or Android device or visit austintexas.gov/myschedule to sign up for collection reminders and alerts.
PoliticsPosted by
Austin, Texas

Feedback Needed: City Budget

Learn More about the City of Austin Budget and take our survey!. It’s that time of year, and the City of Austin wants to encourage our residents to weigh-in as the City plans for its next Budget. It’s important that we hear from you and your families to help the City prioritize services that impact how you live, work, play, shop and more.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin, Texas

Masking No Longer Mandated, But Recommended in Austin-Travis County

Partially and unvaccinated individuals have a responsibility to continue wearing a mask. Austin, Texas – The Health Authority Rules released on May 18, following updated CDC guidance, will be updated to serve as recommendations rather than requirements following GA 36, which prohibits governmental entities and public health authorities from requiring face coverings.
Travis County, TXPosted by
Austin, Texas

Austin Public Health and Travis County Reach Substantial Milestone of 400,000 Vaccines Administered

Travis County also surpasses 60% of those 12+ vaccinated with at least one dose. “I want to thank our staff and volunteers for their dedication to this community,” Interim APH Director Adrienne Sturrup said. “Not only have we been able to come together to reach a remarkable goal for vaccinations, but we have worked for many months in the COVID-19 emergency response to protect our friends, family and neighbors from the severe impacts of the virus.”
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin, Texas

Local legacy businesses receive $2.18 million in first phase of emergency funding from the City of Austin

City of Austin provides $2.18 million in emergency funding to local legacy businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. AUSTIN, TX - The City of Austin Economic Development Department announces the first phase of awards totaling $2.18 million in relief grants to 109 local businesses impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The funding was provided through the Austin Legacy Business Relief Grant, which is a $5 million program of the Save Austin’s Vital Economic Sectors (SAVES) Fund established by the Austin City Council via Resolution No. 20200103-012. As part of a partnership with the City of Austin, PeopleFund processed applications and distributed Phase 1: Emergency Funding grants. Additionally, BCL of Texas provided one-on-one business coaching and outreach support to strengthen the program.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin, Texas

Zilker Park Vision Plan moves toward Community Meeting #1

The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) invites community members to participate in the first community meeting for the Zilker Metropolitan Park Vision Plan. This is the first of five meetings to engage the community in planning for the future of Austin’s most-loved park. During the meeting, PARD will share the outcomes of the recent site analysis and needs assessment, a review of what the team heard during small group discussions, and the community survey. Based on this information, draft Guiding Principles and Goals for the vision planning process will be shared for community feedback.
West Lake Hills, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Family and construction law firm to relocate to West Lake Hills

Family and construction law firm, Bollier Ciccone LLP will relocate to a new 6,500-square-foot office space in Westlake Oaks Executive Park at 1101 S. Hwy. 360, Bldg. G, Ste. 200, West Lake Hills. The practice, which operates under Leslie Bollier and Tony Ciccone has seen steady growth over the last few years and outgrew its downtown Austin location, according to a release from the firm. The new space is under construction by DKC Construction Group and Bollier Ciccone LLP will officially relocate in the summer. 512-477-5796. https://bclawtx.com/
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin, Texas

Austin-Travis County Enters Stage 2 for the First Time in the Pandemic

Risk-Based Guidelines revised for those who are fully vaccinated. Austin, Texas -- Austin-Travis County is moving to Stage 2 of the Austin Public Health (APH) COVID-19 Risk-Based Guidelines for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stage 2 recommendations include the following:  . Fully vaccinated individuals can participate in indoor...
Travis County, TXPosted by
Carol Lennox

American Rescue Plan Act Funds to Cities Should Be Used to House the Homeless and Build Affordable Housing

Mural in downtown Austin, TX.Photo by Cosmic Time Traveler on Unsplash. Austin, Texas and Travis County, along with many other cities across the United States, have been designated to receive funding from theAmerican Rescue Plan Act, put in place by President Biden. In accepting these funds, both “the City and the County have the opportunity to play a decisive role in addressing Austin’s housing crisis and commit funding that will radically reshape our capacity to provide housing and services to those in need,” the petition issued by Austin Justice Coalition states.