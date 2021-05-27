New Inspection Procedures for Complaints Related to Residential Air-conditioning Systems

AUSTIN, TX – As the Austin temperatures begin to rise, Austin Code would like to remind the public that there are new inspection procedures for air-conditioning systems.

“Hot, humid summers and poor ventilation can lead to dangerous conditions,” said Interim Assistant Director Daniel Word. “Those conditions can also lead to mold growth which is harmful for residents with underlying respiratory conditions. For these reasons, Austin Code is implementing specific inspection procedures for A/C units.”

The procedures outline how to determine if the A/C unit is up to property maintenance standards. An inspector can make the determination by visually inspecting, recording a temperature reading and checking if the system has the proper installation permits.

Neither the International Building Code (IBC) nor the International Residential Code (IRC) require a dwelling to be air-conditioned. The International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC) states that if there is an A/C unit in a dwelling, the mechanical appliance needs to be properly installed and maintained in safe working condition and capable of performing the intended function. While the IPMC requires that heating facilities maintain a room temperature of 68°F, there is no similar temperature specification for A/C units.

Code inspectors are to document all findings and issue a Notice of Violation (NOV) if conditions are non-compliant. These procedures are applicable only to central air conditioning systems for residential dwellings units and not for window units or mini-splits.

If tenants are experiencing issues with their A/C system, they should report the issue to their landlord. If the issue is not resolved, we encourage tenants to report a potential code violation by calling Austin 3-1-1.