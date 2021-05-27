newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

*Confirmed* Boston Bruins-New York Islanders Gm. 1 Saturday

By Jimmy Murphy
nyihockeynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL has confirmed Boston Hockey Now and NYI Hockey Now reports that the Boston Bruins will host the New York Islanders at TD Garden in Game 1 Saturday night at 8 PM ET. Game 2 between the Isles and the Bruins will take place on Memorial Day but a puck drop time has not been determined yet. That as well as the days and times for Games 3 and 4 at Nassau Coliseum, and if necessary, Game 5 (TD Garden), Game 6 (Nassau Coliseum), and Game 7 (TD Garden) could be announced as early as 3 PM ET today.

nyihockeynow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Kyrie Irving
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Gm#Brooklyn Nets#Boston Hockey Now#The Boston Bruins#The East Division#Nbc Sports#Bhn#American Ninja Warriors#The Boston Celtics#Celts#Nyi Hockey Now#Nassau Coliseum#Isles#Stanley Cup#Tampa#Td Garden Sunday#Nashville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLBoston Herald

Bruins Notebook: Jeremy Lauzon out, Connor Clifton in

Well, it did not take long for the Bruins’ depth on defense to be tested. Jeremy Lauzon, who had been relied on to absorb a lot of the physicality the Washington Capitals’ top line dished out in Game 1, had to be scratched from Monday’s Game 2, presumably due to the puck he took off the right hand that caused him to leave Saturday’s opener briefly.
NHLNHL

Bennett suspended, out for Panthers in Game 2 against Lightning

Disciplined for boarding Tampa Bay forward Coleman. Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett has been suspended one game for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Blake Coleman. Sam Bennett was suspended one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday and will not play for the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; CNBC, SNE, TVAS, BSFL, BSSUN).
NHLchatsports.com

Game 1 Preview: New York Islanders @ Pittsburgh Penguins

Who: New York Islanders (0-0) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (0-0) Opponent Track: The Islanders finished their regular season with a 3-2 OT loss to Boston last Monday. Pens path ahead: Game 2 is Tuesday night in Pittsburgh before the series shifts to New York for Game 3 (Thursday) and 4 (next Saturday afternoon). Game 5, if necessary, is back in Pittsburgh on Monday 5/24.
NHLdrive4five.blog

Can the New York Islanders Peak in Playoffs This Season?

It was a long and arduous journey for the New York Islanders this season, yet after what has been a rollercoaster ride over the last five months, they booked their place in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Finishing fourth in the East Division was just enough for the Islanders to...
NHLNHL

Panthers defenseman Acciari jumps in crease, stops shot cold

With Bobrovsky out of position, veteran hops in to make save vs. Lightning. R1, Gm1: Erik Cernak tries to put the puck home at the doorstep, but Noel Acciari stands strong and blocks the shot to deny a goal. 00:40 •. The best save of the night during Game 1...
NHLchatsports.com

Boston Bruins: Lone Bright Line in Game 1 Loss

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 15: Lars Eller #20 of the Washington Capitals chases the puck between Curtis Lazar #20 and Mike Reilly #6 of the Boston Bruins during the second period during Game One of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs May 15, 2021 at Capital One Arena on May 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
NHLaudacy.com

Sorokin or Varlamov? Islanders coach Barry Trotz is confident in either netminder any night

The New York Islanders have, in theory, two No. 1 goaltenders in Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin. Varlamov started 35 games to Sorokin’s 21 this shortened season, but the Russian rookie was almost as effective as the veteran Varly; Sorokin was 13-6-0-3 with a 2.17 GAA and .918 save percentage this season, not much of a drop from the 19-11-0-4/2.04/.929 line authored by Varlamov.
NHLPosted by
NESN

How To Watch Bruins-Capitals Game 2 Full Coverage Monday On NESN

The Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals resume their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series Monday, and NESN has you covered with all of the Game 2 action. Puck drop from Capital One Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. But before these East Division powerhouses do battle in the nation’s capital, NESN will provide a full hour of pregame coverage with “Bruins Face-Off Live: First Round.” NESN will air the game itself, as well as a full hour of postgame coverage after the final horn sounds.
NHLperutribune.com

Palmieri scores in OT, Islanders beat Penguins 4-3 in Game 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted...
NHLYardbarker

Islanders Must Control Pace to Win Penguins Series

On Sunday, the New York Islanders won a thrilling Game 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3 in overtime, with Kyle Palmieri firing a top-shelf shot past Tristan Jarry for the game-winning goal. The importance of depth was on clear display throughout the game, but more importantly for head coach Barry Trotz, the Islanders need to keep the game under a comfortable pace and constantly make adjustments to keep control of the action. This series is going to be defined by which team is able to play their style of hockey and, specifically, whether the pace of play is speed-based with plenty of open ice, or a defensive game with tough play along the boards and few scoring chances.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Penguins, Jarry Falter in Game 1 Against the Islanders

The Pittsburgh Penguins dropped their fourth straight postseason overtime game on Sunday, losing 4-3 to the New York Islanders in their first game of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The team came out strong but faltered as the game went on, and they now trail 1-0 in the series. Tristan...
NHLabc23.com

Pens / Islanders

Kyle Palmieri’s second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Tristan Jarry and into the...
NHLNewsday

Jean-Gabriel Pageau provides spark for Islanders with goal and two assists

PITTSBURGH – Jean-Gabriel Pageau proved his playoff worth to the Islanders in his first postseason go-round with his new team. The former Senator picked up where he left off with a goal and two assists in the Islanders’ 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena.
NHLaledotimesrecord.com

Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals Game 2 odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals play Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series Monday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Below, we analyze the Bruins-Capitals odds and lines, with NHL picks and predictions. The Bruins were tripped up 3-2 in overtime...
NHLNBC Sports

The Wraparound: No Perron would make Blues even bigger underdogs vs. Avs

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included. • Three playoff games air on Monday: two on NBCSN, one on CNBC. • The Bruins look to even up...
NHLYardbarker

Penguins Can’t Fall Into Same Old Trap vs Islanders

It’s no surprise Game 1 of the first-round series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders went to overtime. Both teams are evenly matched and it isn’t going to be an easy road. Yet, the Penguins dominated most of the game and still managed to play extra hockey. This isn’t the regular season – there are no points for going to overtime in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was positive the Penguins tied the game with three minutes left in the third period, but they shouldn’t have given up the lead in the first place. They need to make improvements, but if Sunday showed one thing, it is that this series is going to be a long one.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Who Steps Up in Game 2?

Following Saturday night’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of their best-of-seven first-round series, the Boston Bruins look to bounce back in Game 2 tonight at Capital One Arena. It’s safe to say that Game 1 was there for the taking for the Bruins. Washington lost...