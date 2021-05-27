Zack Snyder Reveals the Secrets of Cinematography on New ‘Snyder School’ Episode
Army of the Dead marks two very important firsts in director Zack Snyder’s career. It’s the first movie he‘s shot with a digital camera and it’s also the first movie where he‘s served as his own cinematographer. On the latest episode of Snyder School — a four-part series on the making of Army of the Dead for Netflix’s YouTube channel — he talks about his decision to serve as his own director of photography and why he decided to use the RED camera, and how both decisions were completely intertwined.kffm.com