Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parma Heights, OH

It’s elected officials’ duty to listen to the public

By Other Voices
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A critical test for how well a city is performing is how it manages problems, mistakes, criticism and crises -- and how it communicates about them with the public. Though Parma Heights City Hall is still closed to the public, I watched the City Council meeting of May 10 on YouTube. I was very dismayed when the president of City Council read my question during the public comment period: “Mr. Pinter wants to know if the council’s aware of the median on Pearl Road?”

www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
39K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parma Heights, OH
City
Parma, OH
Local
Ohio Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Videoconferencing#Censored#Elected Officials#Elected Office#Public Officials#Public Office#State Officials#Ems#Was City Council#Public Comments#Police#Emergency#Safety#Telephone#Firemen#City Hall#Parma Heights Residents#Mr Pinter#Pearl Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
Related
Summit County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Summit County Sheriff’s Office investigating report of misconduct by Nordonia Hills City Schools employee

MACEDONIA, Ohio -- The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations of misconduct against a former Nordonia Hills City Schools employee and middle school track coach, the school said Thursday. Jeremy Pollock, 37, of Northfield submitted his resignation Friday to Superintendent Joseph Clark after the district became aware of the...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Vax-a-Million popular in Northeast Ohio: Capitol Letter

Taking a chance: The rate of adult sign-ups for the first Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing in the seven-county Greater Cleveland region outpaced most other locations across the state, Courtney Astolfi reports. About 34% of adults in Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Summit, Medina, Portage and Geauga counties signed up for a chance at the prize — five percentage points higher than the 29% average in the rest of Ohio’s counties.