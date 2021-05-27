It’s elected officials’ duty to listen to the public

A critical test for how well a city is performing is how it manages problems, mistakes, criticism and crises -- and how it communicates about them with the public. Though Parma Heights City Hall is still closed to the public, I watched the City Council meeting of May 10 on YouTube. I was very dismayed when the president of City Council read my question during the public comment period: “Mr. Pinter wants to know if the council’s aware of the median on Pearl Road?”