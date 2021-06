LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. We are starting to see the light at the end of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic tunnel and for the graduating class of 2021 at Wilberforce a HBCU in Ohio that light got brighter when they were told that not only were they graduating into the reset on the world as we know it, the school has also reset their debt owed to the school to zero.