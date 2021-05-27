Cancel
Movies

A Quiet Place Part II silently roars to list of best movie sequels

By Alex Bentley
There are some movies that beg for a sequel and some that are better as stand-alone experiences. Upon its release in 2018, A Quiet Place seemed like it belonged in the latter category, as it wrapped up its story nicely even as the characters faced an uncertain future. But it’s hard to resist the lure of another go-around, and so, after a year’s delay due to the pandemic, A Quiet Place Part II is now a reality.

MoviesJanesville Gazette

Movie review: 'A Quiet Place Part II' a missed opportunity to expand story

Three years ago, “The Office” star John Krasinski planted his flag as a big-budget genre filmmaker with the high-concept, sound-based monster movie “A Quiet Place.” The film, written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck with Krasinski, was a piece of well-crafted schlock, impeccably sound-designed and shot, starring Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt in an effortfully near-silent performance. Co-starring deaf actress Millicent Simmonds as their daughter Regan, the use of sign language and hearing aids made for some innovative visual storytelling and monster fighting. But lift the hood on “A Quiet Place,” and it doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. The film has a single idea, the character and story choices reverse-engineered to stuff drama into a dangerous, yet inherently staid situation. Suffused with a deeply earnest sense of self-seriousness but not a shred of humor, camp, or self-awareness, “A Quiet Place” is horror for people who don’t seem to like horror all that much.
MoviesAustin American-Statesman

'A Quiet Place Part II' review: Alien thriller sequel feels familiar in a pandemic

When I went to see “A Quiet Place Part II” in theaters, I thought I had finally found a temporary escape from pandemic life. For so long, I have been looking for a quiet place to watch a movie, free of internet lags and roommates talking in the background. With my phone turned off, I could take a breather from endless news notifications.
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Kavan: ‘Quiet Place’ whispers a refreshing sequel

After keeping us all on the edge of our seats in the hauntingly innovative “A Quiet Place” in 2016, the film is back for a second act in “A Quiet Place Part II.”. In case you need a refresher, much of Earth’s population has been destroyed by blind alien creatures with hypersensitive hearing, attacking anything and everything that makes a noise. Fortunately for the Abbott family, daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) is deaf, enabling the entire family to communicate via sign language.
Beauty & Fashion
WFAA

Memorial Day weekend movie guide: A Quiet Place Part II and Cruella

DALLAS — A QUIET PLACE PART II. Talk about suspense! We've been waiting for A Quiet Place Part II since March 2020. The second film was about to be released when the pandemic curtain fell on Hollywood. Now more than a year later, it leads off the Memorial Day weekend. That's traditionally the time for blockbusters to take a bow, but will it be enough to draw people back into theaters? One guy with his fingers crossed is John Krasinski, who returns to direct the screenplay he wrote.
MoviesNME

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ review: a gripping horror sequel that’s worth shouting about

About 15 minutes into A Quiet Place Part II, there is an intertitle: “Day 474”. It hits a little harder than originally intended. The sequel to John Krasinski’s brilliantly clever 2018 horror was supposed to come out in March 2020, but coronavirus had other plans. While it’s in no way about the current pandemic, there’s a lot about it that plays differently now. While we may not have dealt with 18 months of alien invasion, the sense of life turned upside down and normality feeling like a foreign land resonates. There’s something quite cathartic about watching a horror in which people learn to beat the seemingly unstoppable enemy. Also, it provides an opportunity to have a really good scream.
Moviesimdb.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Roars to $48 Million Debut in Pandemic-Era Record

The box office is definitely back. On Memorial Day weekend, Paramount’s “A Quiet Place — Part II” is defying the cautious expectations analysts and studio execs have set for weeks with an estimated $48 million 3-day/$58.5 million 4-day opening from 3,726 screens. Prior to the pandemic, independent projections for the...
Moviessamachar-news.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ sees $48mn first weekend in North America | Movies News

Los Angeles: The much-hyped horror thriller ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ seems to have breathed life back into the North American box office, after Hollywood film business was paralysed over most of the past months owing to the pandemic. The Emily Blunt-starrer has recorded a $48 million opening weekend from Friday to Sunday, marking the biggest three-day theatrical haul so far in the COVID era.
Moviesfilmdaily.co

‘A Quiet Place Part 2’: How did the monster change between movies?

A Quiet Place: Part 2 is officially here in the world, existing as it ever does. With the existence comes more insight into the mysterious monsters with excellent hearing from the first film. While we’ve discussed whether or not A Quiet Place was ever worth the hype to begin with, the sequel does provide some more answers as to those largely unseen creatures.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Filmmaker John Krasinski Prepared for a Potential Third Movie

In 2018, John Krasinski turned the industry on its head when his original genre movie, A Quiet Place, premiered to rapturous reviews from critics and audiences. $335 million later, Paramount Pictures didn’t waste any time and approached Krasinski about a sequel, something he initially turned down. Of course, he eventually changed his mind about making A Quiet Place Part II, which chronicles the Abbott family’s first steps into the unknown, but his reasons for saying no were understandable.