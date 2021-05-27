Cancel
New York City, NY

NY bill would give sexual abuse survivors new chance to sue

By MARINA VILLENEUVE
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — People sexually abused as adults would have a chance to sue the perpetrators even if the usual deadline to bring a lawsuit had expired under a bill gaining momentum in New York’s legislature. The bill, called the Adult Survivors Act, would give abuse survivors a one-year...

www.middletownpress.com
