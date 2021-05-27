Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Navasota, TX

Navasota police helps nab wanted Harris County man at the Vanguard Motel

By Andre Perrard
navasotanews.com
 8 days ago

A Harris County man is in jail, after Navasota Police arrested him at a local motel Wednesday. That was first reported by the Navasota Examiner, who noted a large police presence outside the Vanguard Motel on Wednesday afternoon. Navasota Police says that around 3 pm, their office alongside the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, received a tip that the man, who had a warrant out for felony sexual assault and felony burglary, was there.

navasotanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Navasota, TX
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Government
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Navasota, TX
Government
Navasota, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nab#Suicide Attempt#County Police#County Sheriff#County Jail#Nab#The Vanguard Motel#Navasota Police#The Navasota Examiner#Man#Authorities#Sexual Assault#Bathroom#Apparent Suicide#Chest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

Judge hears arguments to delay Harding Street lawsuit

Attorneys for relatives of two people killed in a fraudulent 2019 drug raid asked a federal judge Monday to shoot down a bid from Harris County prosecutors to halt a civil lawsuit against officers involved in the incident until they’ve been tried in court. The case relates to the 2019...
Navasota, TXnavasotanews.com

Weekend shooting between Navasota and Brenham sends three to hospital

A shooting between Navasota and Brenham sent three people to the hospital this weekend. That happened around midnight Sunday in the 18000 block of Highway, 105 near FM 155, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. They say the victims ages range between 29 and 40. Gunfire also struck several...
Fort Bend County, TXKaty Times

UPDATE: Suspect sought in series of grocery store robberies

Both the Fort Bend County and Harris County sheriff’s offices are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a suspect wanted for a series of robberies in both counties. The young man enters stores, walks up to the service counter, and passes over a note to employees demanding money, law enforcement officials say.
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

Federal Judge In Houston Orders Review Of Harding Street Raid Evidence In Lawsuit

The Harris County medical examiner must release evidence to a federal judge in a lawsuit over the deadly Harding Street police shooting, the judge ruled Monday. The ruling came during the civil case filed by the family of Pecan Park residents Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nichols, who were shot and killed during a no-knock drug raid orchestrated by disgraced former Houston Police officer Gerald Goines. Goines was fired and charged with murder after police and prosecutors say he concoted a lie about a confidential informant to obtain the no-knock warrant.
Harris County, TXspringhappenings.com

Search Underway for Missing Elderly Male with Dementia

Harris County, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 79-year-old male with dementia, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office. Officials say that an elderly male identified as 79-year-old, Lee Gee, was last seen at his home in the 8400 block of Vistadale Court around 9:00 AM.
Spring, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Possible Road Rage Causes Major Accident Just South of The Woodlands

SPRING, TX - Spring firefighters responded to a motor vehicle incident that had both vehicles leaving the roadway, rolling over several times, and resulting in multiple entrapments in both vehicles. All occupants were transported to local trauma center by two Cypress Creek EMS ambulances. The injuries were not believed to be life threatening. Spring Fire’s new electric AMKUS Rescue Systems tools made quick work of the extrication and got the patients out of their vehicles and on their way to the hospital promptly. Great work from Tower 70, HUT 70, Heavy Rescue 71, Engines 78 and 71, and District 70.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Shooting outside of Houston Grand Prix leaves one teen injured

A shootout in front of a go-cart track in north Harris County late Saturday left one teen with a bullet wound on his buttocks, police said. The boy told police he was standing in the parking lot of Houston Grand Prix off the Eastex Freeway when a blue Buick pulled up and started shooting. He said he returned fire, and was grazed by a bullet at some point.
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

Pedestrian killed in west Harris County intersection, driver facing DWI charge

A driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday in west Harris County is facing a DWI charge, officials said. The pedestrian was struck around 2 a.m. while crossing the street at the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and State Highway 6 near Alief, said Sgt. Daniel Cooper of the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The unidentified victim was in the crosswalk area.
Fort Bend County, TXHouston Chronicle

Man linked to missing tiger returned to Fort Bend County Jail

A man connected to India, the missing tiger, returned to jail Friday after a Fort Bend County judge revoked his bond and raised it to $300,000 on a separate murder charge. Authorities led Victor Hugo Cuevas off in handcuffs after lawyers at the hearing unveiled new details about the escape of the big cat. Its whereabouts have been unknown since Sunday night when police said Cuevas hopped in a Jeep Cherokee and drove the juvenile animal away from an active police scene.