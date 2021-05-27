Navasota police helps nab wanted Harris County man at the Vanguard Motel
A Harris County man is in jail, after Navasota Police arrested him at a local motel Wednesday. That was first reported by the Navasota Examiner, who noted a large police presence outside the Vanguard Motel on Wednesday afternoon. Navasota Police says that around 3 pm, their office alongside the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, received a tip that the man, who had a warrant out for felony sexual assault and felony burglary, was there.navasotanews.com