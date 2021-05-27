Transgender athletes should be allowed to participate in high school sports
I’ve been competitively swimming since I was in second grade. Over these nine years, a lot has changed in my life, but swimming has stayed the same. This sport has led me to meet some of my best friends, provided an escape from the stresses of school and has taught me many valuable life lessons from time management to discipline. Sports are a formative experience that should be open to students of any and all gender identities.www.inklingsnews.com
