Transgender athletes should be allowed to participate in high school sports

Baseball is in his blood – as is education and helping young people. Now, Felician University alumnus and Athletic Hall of Famer Dennis Hulse is in a position where the things he loves and finds important have perfectly come together after he was named the new Director of Athletics at St. Mary High School in Rutherford. Mr. Hulse has served as a full-time faculty member and Dean of Students at the high school since 2015. “I’m very excited to become the new AD at my alma mater and hit the ground running,” said Mr. Hulse. “With St. Mary High School being a small Catholic school there is no down time, and always work to be done.”

LODI, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO