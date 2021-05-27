Staples atmosphere is dehumanizing, labels students

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hundreds of Los Rios Community College workers could soon be fired – and over a thousand students could be suspended – for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Friday was the deadline for students and staff to show proof of vaccination. The district – which encompasses American River, Cosumnes River, Folsom Lake and Sacramento City colleges – says 91 percent of students attending in-person classes are in compliance, but that leaves a little over 1,000 who missed the deadline. As for school staff, Los Rios says 89 percent of both full and part-time workers have shown proof of vaccination or approved exemption. This means, however, a little over 500 are not in compliance. Unvaccinated students without an exemption are banned from campus and could be suspended – and all the absences they rack up in class will be un-excused, the district says, meaning they could be dropped from their courses. As for employees, Los Rios officials say they’re subject to discipline up to and including termination. Los Rios says they will follow union contracts in regards to any discipline.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO