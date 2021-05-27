CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Staples atmosphere is dehumanizing, labels students

By Julia Herlyn ’23
inklingsnews.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIt was past midnight on a Sunday evening, when I received a text message from one of my friends. She wrote that the advanced math and science courses she is taking are “all she has going for her,” and vented to me about how these classes were likely going to “brand” her for college. I empathized with my friend as I listened to her voice her frustration with being labeled solely based on academic achievements or extracurricular activities. But like it or not, this act of labeling is alive and well at Staples, and reduces people to feeling like they are merely a walking college application.

www.inklingsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
inklingsnews.com

Staples student government would provide leadership roles, efficiency

Introducing a student government at Staples High School would serve as a great way to participate in leadership roles for students of all grades. While there are opportunities to be the head of a club or the captain of a sports team, there is not an opportunity to be class president, secretary, treasurer or other student government positions. For those wanting to be involved in politics later in life, or for anyone wanting to be involved with the school in general, it is a great experience in leadership preparation..
inklingsnews.com

Hurricane Ida forces Staples alumni home

Thousands of students at Tulane University were impacted by hurricane Ida. Numerous Staples alumni who attend the New Orleans based university were pushed out of their dorms and back to Westport. According to Tulane Today, “2,250 students, including on-campus, off-campus, and graduate and professional students who sheltered in place during...
WCPO

Back to School Essentials from Staples

As the back-to-school season is in full swing, we are all working to maintain success throughout the school year. We talked to Cincinnati-based expert and Staples Connect General Manager, Bobby Hall, to discuss all-things-classroom as we continue the new semester.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples#College Application#Ap
Verywell Health

These 5 Latina Dietitians are Embracing Cultural Staples

Common food staples in Latinx communities, like white or yellow rice and tortillas, are often some of the first dishes people in wellness spaces suggest cutting when striving toward a healthy diet. But some dietitians are trying to change that. Instead, they want people to maintain a healthy lifestyle without...
inklingsnews.com

Walk Against Hate promotes inclusivity across the nation

Teenagers, adults and even children across the world have felt the harsh wrath of hurtful words. Bullying and discrimination is prominent in the world today; therefore, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is a driving force in pushing to create a world where none of this negativity exists. ADL fosters the power...
ADVOCACY
goldcountrymedia.com

Woman's Club a staple of early Lincoln and now

In 1911, several women got together and formed the Civic Improvement Club with the “purpose of serving the community and enriching the lives of its members.” They favored the Woman’s Suffrage Movement. Some were members of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union supporting Prohibition. In March 1912, they changed their name to the Woman’s Club of Lincoln, joined the State Federation of Women’s Clubs and initiated their motto “Service is the keynote of success” with the red rose as their flower symbol. During this time, sanitation, water wells and garbage were concerns in Lincoln.
CBS San Francisco

UC Merced Mechanical Engineering Student Dreaming Big As He Helps Others

by Jennifer Mistrot and Elizabeth Cook MERCED (KPIX 5) — Having many talents and abilities is a hallmark of all Students Rising Above scholars. But so is being smart, focused and curious. SRA scholar Centurion Barron is no exception. Barron’s knack for mechanical engineering drives his ability to fix just about anything, including cars owned by friends and family, who often pay the 22-year-old UC Merced senior to perform basic maintenance, like oil changes, on their vehicles. “I am more of a hands-on kind of person. That’s exactly the kind of job I would love to go for,” said Barron. “I work on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Sacramento

Los Rios Colleges Says 89% Of Staff, 91% Of Students Met COVID Vaccine Deadline

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hundreds of Los Rios Community College workers could soon be fired – and over a thousand students could be suspended – for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Friday was the deadline for students and staff to show proof of vaccination. The district – which encompasses American River, Cosumnes River, Folsom Lake and Sacramento City colleges – says 91 percent of students attending in-person classes are in compliance, but that leaves a little over 1,000 who missed the deadline. As for school staff, Los Rios says 89 percent of both full and part-time workers have shown proof of vaccination or approved exemption. This means, however, a little over 500 are not in compliance. Unvaccinated students without an exemption are banned from campus and could be suspended – and all the absences they rack up in class will be un-excused, the district says, meaning they could be dropped from their courses. As for employees, Los Rios officials say they’re subject to discipline up to and including termination. Los Rios says they will follow union contracts in regards to any discipline.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Baltimore

Howard County School System Announces Vaccine Guidelines For Student-Athletes, Visitors And Others

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County Public School System on Friday announced new vaccine and testing guidelines for student-athletes, visitors and other members of the public. Starting with winter sports, high school athletes will have to provide proof of vaccination–which can include a scan or image of the vaccine card or documentation from the state’s site ImmuNet–or submit to weekly testing. Vaccine verification must be submitted no later than Thursday, Nov. 11. Community groups that use school buildings after the school day, such as PTA groups and boosters, will also have to provide proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing. Vaccine...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy