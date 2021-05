I remember as a child all my friends wanted to be Police officers. From time to time the community officer would show up to our school and we would all huddle around him then ask the officer to tell us stories of the latest arrests he had made. He would share what I now think are tall tales and then hand us police badge stickers before being on his way. We thought it was the coolest thing ever to be a cop. As I got older and got my license, my spirited driving got me a lot of interaction with the police and then I became less of a fan. Today I still get a ticket here and there but I've learned to respect and appreciate the difficult job that these public servants have.