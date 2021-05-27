Cancel
Nashville, TN

Tori Tarvin

 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Director of Marketing at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (Nashville, TN) Tori Tarvin has been promoted to Senior Director of Marketing. In this role, Tarvin is responsible for the institution’s marketing strategy, paid media, promotions and partnerships, digital distribution channel management, email marketing efforts, project management, and music and media licensing. During her museum tenure, she has expanded the museum’s digital footprint and online access to the museum’s rich archival content through integrated campaign management and analytics tracking.

