Once a business becomes profitable, it will often look to deploy its new capital in a way that helps to drive growth. Growth, however, is more complicated than it seems; as Forbes highlights, business growth is often the first point of failure for new business. Part of the reason this happens is through the tricky process of scaling – how can you put money into your business in a way that attracts new revenue streams but doesn’t leave you short when it comes to fulfillment? Failing customer confidence through over-ambition is a sure-fire way to wreck business reputation. Instead, investments can provide a safe and neutral way to grow capital and reputation.