DMX’s Estate Is Worth Less Than $1 Million – Report

By Aleia Woods
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new report has revealed information about the late DMX's estate. According to an article published in the New York Daily News on Tuesday (May 25), the beloved rhymer, who died on April 9 following an alleged overdose that led to a heart attack, has an estate that is worth less than $1 million. The estate could potentially be worth even less than $50,000, the newspaper adds.

