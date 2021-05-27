Johnny Cunningham
Senior Director of Information and Technology Operations at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (Nashville, TN) Johnny Cunningham has been named Senior Director of Information and Technology Operations. He joined the museum in 2018, bringing over ten years of IT leadership experience. In this role, Cunningham leads the technology and innovation strategy for the museum, guides the organization’s team of systems engineers and analysts and ensures the institution’s infrastructure and operational needs are met.www.bizjournals.com