Franklin. After nearly 50 years, the practice of P.C. Patel, MD., D-IM, PA is announcing its closure on or before Oct. 31, 2021. With written patient authorization, a copy of the medical records will be available at the office at North Church Professional Center, 4 Oxbow Lane, Franklin, NJ, 07461, or by calling 973-827-2442 on or before October 31, 2021.