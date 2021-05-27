Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Real Life Podcast Episode 285 – Oilers Are Out and a Chat About Ethan Bear with Dusty LeGrande

By Real Life Podcast
oilersnation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are back with another episode of the Real Life Podcast and sadly, it is our first episode since the Oilers were eliminated from the playoffs. It was a tough week to be a Nation Citizen considering the Oilers were bounced and we started the podcast off by talking about the loss. We were then joined by our friend Dusty LaGrande from M.O.B.I.L.I.Z.E who talked about the unfortunate racism that Ethan Bear had to experience and the reaction to it.

oilersnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Bear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#The Real Life Podcast#Chat#Optimistic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Podcast
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLTrumann Democrat

Oilers, GM Ken Holland decry racial abuse against Ethan Bear

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland said any racist comments directed to First Nation defenseman Ethan Bear are “totally unacceptable” and “disgusting.”. Holland said he was told about the issue by teams staff just before his season-ending address to the media Wednesday. Copyright 2021 The Associated...
NHLoilersnation.com

Ethan Bear has been dealing with racist comments. This isn’t acceptable.

Yesterday was an embarrassing day to be an Oilers fan. No, not because we were dealing with the aftermath of the team getting swept in the first round of the Winnipeg Jets, taking lumps from everybody else around the league. The Oilers lost back-to-back-to-back overtime games, it was frustrating, it was disappointing, but it isn’t the end of the world. This fanbase has dealt with plenty of heartbreak and we’re battle-tested.
NHLYardbarker

NHL Community Sends Messages of Support to Oilers’ Ethan Bear

After racially insensitive remarks were sent to Edmonton Oilers defenseman Ethan Bear, following a Game 4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, the hockey world has come together in many ways to stand up against racism and discrimination. It’s clear there’s certainly a long way to go when it comes to these types of issues, but it’s good to see many come together and be vocal standing against this type of unacceptable behavior.
NHLmountainviewtoday.ca

Oilers GM Ken Holland disgusted by racist comments directed at defenceman Ethan Bear

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland says any racist comments directed to Indigenous defenceman Ethan Bear are "totally unacceptable" and "disgusting." Holland says he was told about the issue by Oilers staff just before his season-ending address to the media on Wednesday. Bear's girlfriend, Lenasia Ned, posted on social media...
NHLYardbarker

Ethan Bear received racist messages after Oilers loss, girlfriend says

Bear, 23, is an emerging young player on the Oilers. But the defenseman made a bad mistake in the third overtime of Edmonton's Game 4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets late on Monday night. Bear decided to go for a long change, and that’s when the Oilers turned over the puck. A long pass ahead went to Kyle Connor, who was able to score the series-ending goal on a breakaway. Some fans were blaming Bear for his ill-timed switch.
NHLdailyhive.com

Oilers' Ethan Bear responds to racist comments made about him (VIDEO)

Ethan Bear is taking a stand, and not only for himself. The Edmonton Oilers defenceman was the victim of racism online following his team’s quick exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. His girlfriend, Lenasia Ned, shared a message on Instagram on Tuesday, condemning the numerous racist messages and comments he...
NHLdraytonvalleywesternreview.com

Rob Vanstone: Ethan Bear's good nature trounces Twitter trolls

Recent events have offered a visceral reminder that sports, as much as we love them, can provide the accompanying impetus and forum for execrable people to disseminate their bile. Very few of these gormless individuals, it appears, have an actual name. All we know about most of the anonymous trolls...
Minoritiesgananoquereporter.com

Ethan Bear, Edmonton Oilers speak out after racist social media attack

As a National Hockey League defenceman, Ethan Bear spent a lot of years learning how to defend his net, his goalie and his team. But defending himself and his heritage came naturally Wednesday, when the 23-year-old Edmonton Oiler fought back against a series of racist posts directed his way on social media in the wake of Edmonton’s early playoff exit.
NHLbardown.com

Oilers fans held a rally for Ethan Bear outside of Rogers Place

Following the disgusting racist comments that the Edmonton Oilers’ Ethan Bear had to endure after the Oilers were swept by the Winnipeg Jets, an encouraging amount of the hockey community rightfully took a collective stand against racism in support of Bear. Though the situation was discouraging, it’s definitely nice to...
NHLoilersnation.com

Connor McDavid nominated for the Ted Lindsay Award

This morning, the NHLPA announced via its social media channels that Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Auston Matthews have been named finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award. In a surprise to no one, Connor McDavid has once again been nominated for the Ted Lindsay Award as the league’s best player as voted on by his peers, an award he’s won twice before. McDavid played in all 56 games for the Oilers in 2021, and still somehow managed to reach the 100-point plateau, which was the kind of effort that will make winning this award (and the Hart) next to impossible for his competition.
NHLNHL

RELEASE: McDavid selected as Ted Lindsay Award finalist

EDMONTON, AB - The National Hockey League Players' Association announced today the three finalists for the 2020-21 Ted Lindsay Award including Oilers captain Connor McDavid. McDavid joins Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs as finalists for the award, presented annually to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association.
NHLoilersnation.com

Assessing Edmonton’s defencemen, the young talent in the pipeline, and the veterans in need of new contracts

Over the weekend, I put together an overview of Ken Holland’s off-season and took a look at how he can use the Expansion Draft and the buyout period in order to create more salary cap room to work with this summer. This week, I’ll assess the Oilers’ roster, take a look at the players who are in need of new contracts, and how the team can be improved in free agency. Today, let’s talk about defencemen.
NHLmapleleafshotstove.com

What’s next for the Maple Leafs this offseason w/ Elliotte Friedman – Mitch Marner and the power play, the Big 4’s return, Kyle Dubas’ job security – MLHS Podcast Episode 18

In Episode 18 of the MLHS Podcast, Elliotte Friedman joined the show to discuss the fallout of the Leafs’ latest spectacular playoff failure and the fascinating offseason ahead for the Toronto Maple Leafs. What to expect from Wednesday evening’s press availabilities from Leafs management, and the heat Mitch Marner is...
NHLdraytonvalleywesternreview.com

Oilers coach Dave Tippett zeros in on why Edmonton lost to Winnipeg Jets

This in from The Athletic’s Hockey Show podcast, host Pierre Lebrun asking Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett about playoff style hockey and the difficulty of getting a more skilled team like the Oilers to adapt: “Winnipeg played more of a skill game during the year but the last two weeks of the year they changed their whole game to play a solid, solid defending style, and they have an excellent goaltender and the goaltender makes a difference.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Jeff Paterson on Canucks needs, NHL Draft and potential holdup with Sedins

Chris Peters dives into the draft prospects, Luke Hughes. Hockey Sense's Chris Peters joined Mike and Jason to talk about the Draft Lottery, the NHL Draft and what order he believes some prospects will be picked. Listen. Greg Wyshynski on Scheifele's hit, soft penalty calls and Nazem Kadri. June 03...
NHLgananoquereporter.com

TRAIKOS: What if the Maple Leafs had pushed Kyle Dubas — and not Lou Lamoriello — out the door?

Now that the initial shock has worn off, where do we even start with this latest collapse from the Toronto Maple Leafs?. How about by looking in the rearview mirror. Forget about what this team might have done against the Montreal Canadiens had John Tavares not been injured in Game 1 or had Jake Muzzin been healthy for Game 7. Instead, think about where the Leafs would be right now had they never pushed Lou Lamoriello out the door to make room for Kyle Dubas.
NHLYardbarker

Should Oilers Be Open to Trading Zack Kassian?

As the Edmonton Oilers get set for arguably their most important offseason in the last five seasons, there are questions about who the team should target in free agency, but also questions about who the team should trade to add the proper depth this team needs and to free up cap space to make potentially the biggest splash. Among the names being tossed around this week is that of Zack Kassian.