Real Life Podcast Episode 285 – Oilers Are Out and a Chat About Ethan Bear with Dusty LeGrande

This morning, the NHLPA announced via its social media channels that Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Auston Matthews have been named finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award. In a surprise to no one, Connor McDavid has once again been nominated for the Ted Lindsay Award as the league’s best player as voted on by his peers, an award he’s won twice before. McDavid played in all 56 games for the Oilers in 2021, and still somehow managed to reach the 100-point plateau, which was the kind of effort that will make winning this award (and the Hart) next to impossible for his competition.