Real Life Podcast Episode 285 – Oilers Are Out and a Chat About Ethan Bear with Dusty LeGrande
We are back with another episode of the Real Life Podcast and sadly, it is our first episode since the Oilers were eliminated from the playoffs. It was a tough week to be a Nation Citizen considering the Oilers were bounced and we started the podcast off by talking about the loss. We were then joined by our friend Dusty LaGrande from M.O.B.I.L.I.Z.E who talked about the unfortunate racism that Ethan Bear had to experience and the reaction to it.oilersnation.com