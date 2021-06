MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mon County Sheriff’s Department has identified the Cheat Lake drowning victim as Zion Rogers, 20, of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey. A report from police says Rogers was attempting to swim to a concrete pier around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the Backwater area near Morgan Run when he went under and did not resurface. Divers from Morgantown and Marion County recovered his body about 90-minutes later.