Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis leaders project unity as they unveil violence-prevention program

By Liz Navratil
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and some of his biggest critics on the City Council came together Thursday to announce a new violence-prevention effort on the North Side. While the details of funding for the deployment of unarmed "community safety specialists" are still being nailed down, the presence of Frey and Council Members Jeremiah Ellison, Steve Fletcher and Lisa Goodman together was a departure from the divisions on display last week.

www.startribune.com
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Steve Fletcher
Jacob Frey
